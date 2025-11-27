Yaroslav Amosov makes UFC debut this December at UFC on ESPN 73

It appears former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov will finally be coming over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as he’s been slated to face the winningest fighter in UFC welterweight history Neil Magny next month at UFC on ESPN 73.

UFC on ESPN 73, also known as UFC Vegas 112, will go down on December 13, 2025, live from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

Yaroslav Amosov (28-1) joined Bellator’s 170 lb division as the 19-0 Tech-KREP FC welterweight champion, his most notable victory at the time coming over former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic (SD).

Following a pair of wins over UFC veterans Gerald Harris (UD) and Erick Silva (UD) in his freshman and sophomore efforts with the promotion Amosov would go on to win his next four over the likes of David Rickels (D’Arce choke), Ed Ruth (UD), Merk Lemminger (TKO), and Logan Storley (SD), before challenging and defeating three time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (UD) for the title.

As a result of the Russia versus Ukraine conflict in 2022 Amosov spent nearly two years outside of the cage before returning to defend his championship against Logan Storley (UD), who’d gone 3-0 since losing to Amosov the first time.

Following his lone title defense Amosov would lose it in his next fight against Jason Jackson (KO) before spending another year and a half on the sidelines, eventually returning to defeat another UFC veteran in Curtis Millender (anaconda choke) at CFFC 140 earlier this year in March.

Now at 32 years of age Ukraine’s Amosov will finally get his shot to compete in the UFC, and against the longest tenured welterweight on the roster.

Neil Magny (31-13), following a 3-1 stint on The Ultimate Fighter 16 back in 2012, would make his UFC debut in early 2013, going 11-3 through his first 14 promotional bouts with his most notable wins coming over Tim Means (UD), Erick Silva (SD), Kelvin Gastelum (SD), and former Bellator middleweight champion Hector Lombard (TKO).

Magny’s career has gotten a little rockier from here, though he’s still turned in some great performances in his wins over the likes of former UFC welterweight champions Johny Hendricks (UD), Carlos Condit (interim, UD), and Robbie Lawler (UD), and he comes into this fight off back to back finishes of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (TKO) and Jake Matthews (D’Arce choke) in August and September of this year.

Who wins this welterweight bout going down at UFC Vegas 112?

