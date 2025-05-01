Veteran bantamweights Katharina Lehner and Olga Rubin headline Invicta FC 62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Invicta Fighting Championships is returning home. The world’s premier organization for women’s mixed martial arts will host Invicta FC 62 from The Lex at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Friday, May 16.

The event will be headlined by a pair of former bantamweight title challengers as Katharina Lehner (9-5) takes on “Big Bad” Olga Rubin (9-5). The two veterans aim to climb back into contention for the 135-pound title, currently around the waist of Brazil’s Jennifer Maia.

“The German Gypsy” Katharina Lehner enters the Invicta FC 62 contest on the heels of one of her most dominant displays in the cage, a three-round boxing clinic against UFC veteran Shanna Young at Invicta FC 60 in February.

The veteran Olga Rubin was also in action in February, going the distance with the always-tough Mayra Cantuária.

In the night’s co-main event, former Invicta FC and Bellator MMA title challenger DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett (14-9-1) continues her march toward the flyweight belt when she takes on Rayla “Índia” Nascimento (11-10). Bennett returned to the organization at Invicta FC 57, quickly re-establishing herself as a contender with a one-sided win over Liz Tracy. Brazil’s Nascimento also put the 125-pound division on notice with two straight wins over UFC veterans, including a decision nod over Victoria Leonardo at Invicta FC 60.

Also on the main card, veteran flyweight Milana Dudieva (13-9) collides with Brazilian Amanda “Sardinha” Torres (9-8) and UFC veteran Ashley “The Spider Monkey” Yoder (9-9) returns to the promotion for the first time since 2016 to take on Texas strawweight Abril “Mulan” Anguiano (6-5, 1 NC). The preliminary card will feature prospects Ashley “Smashley” Barrett (1-1) and Quinn Williams (2-1) squaring off at 125 pounds, as well as flyweight newcomers Charlsey Maner (debut) and Alex Lawal (debut). Additional bouts for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin will air via CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The night’s preliminary card will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the event go on sale Thursday, May 1 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

The current Invicta FC 62 fight card can be found below:

Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner vs. Olga Rubin

Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento

Flyweight: Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Abril Anguiano

Flyweight: Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams

Flyweight: Charlsey Maner vs. Alex Lawal

