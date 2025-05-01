2025 PFL World Tournament weigh-in results – Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions

ORLANDO, FL. — Following today’s official weigh-ins, the final event of the First Round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament concludes tomorrow night at Universal Studios Florida, with the Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight divisions taking center stage.

The Light Heavyweight division headlines the card as 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion Rob Wilkinson (19-3-0, 1 NC) stands across the SmartCage to face former Bellator World Champion Phil Davis (24-7-0, 1 NC). In the co-main event, former Bellator Champion Valentin Moldvasky (13-4-0, 1 NC) faces Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3-0) in a high-stakes bout for a spot in the Semifinal bracket.

Brazil and Ireland go head to head in the Light Heavyweight division as 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion Antonio Carlos Jr (16-6-0, 2 NC) faces former Bellator Title Challenger Karl Moore (12-3-0). Kicking off the main card, Sweden’s Karl Albrektsson (14-6-0) will step into the SmartCage against England’s Simeon Powell (10-1-0).

The main card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The card can be seen live in Europe and Canada on DAZN. The early card will begin at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT and will air on ESPN+, as well as DAZN.

Full weigh-in results are below:

2025 PFL World Tournament Orlando First Round Main Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Thursday, May 1 – 10:00 pm ET

Light Heavyweight Bout Phil Davis (206 lbs) vs. Rob Wilkinson (206 lbs)

Heavyweight Bout Valentin Moldavsky (236.8 lbs) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (240.8 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Bout Antonio Carlos Jr (205.6 lbs) vs. Karl Moore (205.8 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Bout Karl Albrektsson (204.8 lbs) vs. Simeon Powell (206 lbs)

2025 PFL World Tournament Orlando First Round Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Thursday, May 1 – 7:30 pm ET

Heavyweight Bout Alexandr Romanov (264.2 lbs) vs. Tim Johnson (264.6 lbs)

Heavyweight Bout Oleg Popov (249.2 lbs) vs. Karl Williams (259 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Bout Sullivan Cauley (205.6 lbs) vs. Marcelo Nunes (205.6 lbs)

Heavyweight Bout Rodrigo Nascimento (256.6 lbs) vs. Abraham Bably (248.4 lbs)

Light Heavyweight – Alternate Bout Alex Polizzi (204.2 lbs) vs. Rafael Xavier (205.2 lbs)

