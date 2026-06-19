What Is the Average Personal Injury Settlement?

Did you know that 39.5 million Americans seek medical care for personal injuries annually, translating to roughly 126 cases for every 1,000 individuals? In the workplace, slips, trips, and falls represent about 37% of reported injuries.

Personal injury settlements can vary from one case to another, making it difficult to pinpoint a true “average” payout. There are several factors affecting the amount a claimant may ultimately receive.

Even when certain cases are settled by a few thousand dollars, others might end up being worth hundreds or even millions of dollars.

Let’s examine average personal injury settlements in South Carolina or other states, the variables that affect compensation, and what claimants should know when evaluating a settlement offer.

Why the Average Varies So Widely

Personal injury includes a lot of different incident types, and each one tends to come with its own typical settlement band. Motor vehicle accidents, which usually make up the biggest portion of claims by volume, show a median settlement of about $21,000 in 2024. Medical malpractice averages near $679,000, which points to the gravity of the harm as well as how hard the case is to litigate.

Product liability cases landed at a median settlement of $748,000, but the spread is also broad. Smaller product defect matters often settle for a noticeable fraction of that figure, while mass tort matters tied to faulty medications or industrial goods have led to verdicts worth multiple billions.

The amount for slip-and-fall accidents and premises liability suits generally ranges from $10,000 to $50,000, where the injuries sustained are not severe. But an accident that results in serious brain damage or spinal injury could cost millions of dollars.

It is the type of accident that makes the difference, but the injury will determine the amount of compensation. A rear-end accident with a spinal cord injury will have more compensation than a T-bone accident with a bruised sternum.

The Two Components Every Settlement Must Address

Every personal injury settlement aims to compensate two categories of loss. Economic losses are those which have a direct bearing on the injuries sustained; examples include money lost due to past or anticipated future health care costs, income loss, and earning capacity loss.

Non-economic damages refer to damages that are not quantifiable to a precise monetary figure: physical suffering, mental anguish, loss of pleasure in normal activities, and mental effects from an injury.

The courts and even the insurance companies have methods to estimate non-economic damages. They are multiplied by some figure ranging from 1.5 to 5, depending on the extent of the injury.

One example would be a soft tissue injury. With a brief recovery period, this might end up with a multiplier of 1.5 or 2. In contrast, a traumatic brain injury or a lasting disability can lead to a multiplier of 4 or even 5.

That multiplier is not fixed. It is negotiable in the claim. Insurers often push for lower multipliers to keep their exposure modest.

The importance of documentation cannot be underestimated: treatment records, physical therapy records, counseling notes, an employer’s letter, and personal documentation on changes in day-to-day functioning all can provide additional support.

What Actually Determines Whether a Settlement Is Fair

Injury severity is the big one, yet it is not the only thing that counts. Fault allocation messes with the final settlement right away. In comparative negligence jurisdictions, the injured party may have some responsibility for the incident. In this case, the settlement is reduced accordingly.

For example, if the claimant ends up being 25% responsible, that $100,000 number drops to about $75,000. In contributory negligence jurisdictions, any shared responsibility at all can block recovery entirely.

Insurance policy limits set a cap on what can be pursued from one defendant. A driver who causes catastrophic injuries but has only state minimum liability coverage cannot be made to hand over more than their stated policy limit through a typical insurance demand.

Sometimes the injured party’s own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage picks up part of the difference, so UM UIM coverage really is relevant for claimants dealing with serious injuries. The quality and completeness of documentation end up shaping what an insurer thinks the claim is worth.

If in case you aren’t offered a fair settlement, you may need to take the case to trial to secure the compensation you deserve, according to https://ronaustinlaw.com/.

Settlements vs. Trial Verdicts

About 95 percent of personal injury cases resolve before trial. Settlements help bypass the time, cost, and uncertainty that come with litigation. They usually also bring less money than a jury verdict in a victory case.

There are a few practical factors to consider whether to settle or go to trial. Look at how persuasive the liability facts look and how complete the damages documentation is. You must also consider what the defendant insurance coverage allows and how likely a favorable verdict really is.

When cases go to trial, outcomes can vary widely, often more than people expect. The same car accident matter that settles for $75,000 before trial could end with a jury verdict around $400,000, or it could end with zero recovery, if the jury decides for the defendant.

Research keeps showing that people with counsel get higher settlements than claimants who handle things themselves and negotiate directly with the insurer. A Martindale-Nolo study found that claimants with attorney representation received settlements more than three times larger than those who went without representation.

The Average Is Not the Benchmark for Your Case

National averages give context, not predictions. The $31,000 median reflects thousands of cases, most of which were minor-to-moderate. A catastrophic injury matter in a high-verdict jurisdiction. These are cases where the proof of negligence is solid and the damages file is fully documented. They will not typically drift anywhere close to that median.

What the data keeps showing is that the biggest variables are in the claimant’s control: getting medical attention promptly, keeping complete records, describing how the injury has reshaped daily life, and understanding the full range of losses before saying yes to any offer.

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