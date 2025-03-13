Fri. Mar 14th, 2025
Andrei Arlovski, Dirty Boxing

Andrei Arlovski, 46, will compete in Dirty Boxing

By Eric Kowal 12 hours ago

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, 46, will compete in Dirty Boxing, a promotion partially owned by fellow former UFC star Mike Perry.

DBX 1 is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Yoel Romero and Ras Hylton and takes place March 22 in Miami, Flordia.

“The Pitbull” Andrei Arlovski had 42 fights with the UFC spanning back to his debut at UFC 28 in November 2000.  He parted ways with the promotion after UFC 303 with a split decision loss to Martin Buday last summer.

Dirty Boxing 1 fight card:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton
Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell
Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon
Maurice Greene vs. Rankim Cleveland
Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macário
Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges
Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan
Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bamgbose
Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson
Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing
Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace
Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

President Trump, Conor McGregor

President Trump on Conor McGregor – “He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen”

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Combate Female

Combate Female Weigh-In Results From Miami

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez Takes on William Scull: Can Scull Pull Off an Upset?

By Report 2 days ago
Joshua Van, UFC 313

Joshua Van looking for a “better opponent” than Bruno Silva after UFC 313 victory

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Will Fleury, OKTAGON 68

Will Fleury wins heavyweight belt to become double champion at OKTAGON 68

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Dante Kirkman, Stanford University

Stanford University Senior Dante Kirkman Remains Undefeated with First-Round TKO

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago