Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, 46, will compete in Dirty Boxing, a promotion partially owned by fellow former UFC star Mike Perry.

DBX 1 is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Yoel Romero and Ras Hylton and takes place March 22 in Miami, Flordia.

“The Pitbull” Andrei Arlovski had 42 fights with the UFC spanning back to his debut at UFC 28 in November 2000. He parted ways with the promotion after UFC 303 with a split decision loss to Martin Buday last summer.

Dirty Boxing 1 fight card:

Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon

Maurice Greene vs. Rankim Cleveland

Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macário

Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges

Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales

