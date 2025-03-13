Andrei Arlovski, 46, will compete in Dirty Boxing
Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, 46, will compete in Dirty Boxing, a promotion partially owned by fellow former UFC star Mike Perry.
DBX 1 is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Yoel Romero and Ras Hylton and takes place March 22 in Miami, Flordia.
“The Pitbull” Andrei Arlovski had 42 fights with the UFC spanning back to his debut at UFC 28 in November 2000. He parted ways with the promotion after UFC 303 with a split decision loss to Martin Buday last summer.
Dirty Boxing 1 fight card:
Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton
Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell
Mike Breeden vs. Eric Moon
Maurice Greene vs. Rankim Cleveland
Bubba Jenkins vs. Gabriel Macário
Andrei Arlovski vs. Terrance Hodges
Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan
Robinson Perez vs. Oluwale Bamgbose
Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson
Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing
Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace
Guilherme Bastos vs. Gabriel Morales