President Trump on Conor McGregor – “He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen”

President Trump met with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin on Wednesday inside the White House’s oval office.

While speaking with media in the room, the 47th President of the United States praised former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

“I do happen to like your fighter, he’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “Conor’s great, right? Talking about Conor, but you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually. Great fighters.

“I don’t know what that is but Ireland’s always had a lot of really good fighters. You know why? Because they’re tough people. They’re smart people and they’re passionate people.”

Donald Trump says he’s a fan of Conor McGregor: “He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen. Conor’s great… Ireland’s always had a lot of good fighters. You know why, because they’re tough people.” pic.twitter.com/LDgUslJiX9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 12, 2025

McGregor then shared the highlight on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Freestyle (@hotfreestyle)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.