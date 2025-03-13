Combate Female Weigh-In Results From Miami

COMBATE GLOBAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS: MARITZA SANCHEZ VS KATE BACIK MAIN EVENT, FIVE FIGHTS SET FOR ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ TOMORROW, THURS., MARCH 13, LIVE ON YOUTUBE WORLDWIDE

NEW START TIME ON YOUTUBE WILL BE 7:30 P.M. ET/4:30 P.M. PT

Nicole Geraldo withdraws from previously announced atomweight matchup with Janet Garcia due to a medical issue

Tomorrow’s live, worldwide stream on YouTube marks Combate Global’s premiere in both English and Spanish on the world’s leading streaming video platform

MIAMI – March 12, 2025 –COMBATE GLOBAL’s all-women’s event, Combate Female, will proceed with five Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights, including the much-anticipated main event between Maritza Sanchez (6-1) and Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (5-2), tomorrow, Thursday, March 13, live worldwide on YouTube, at a new start time of 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The ‘Combate Female’ event will stream live on both Combate Global’s English language YouTube channel as well as its Spanish language YouTube channel.

Nicole Geraldo (6-1) of Mexico City, Mexico will no longer face off with Janet Garcia (3-0) of San Jose, Calif. in a previously announced atomweight (105 pounds) fight due to a medical issue.

The 27-year-old Sanchez of Placerville, Calif. weighed at 129.4 pounds for the 130-pound limit catchweight main event, while her opponent, Bacik of London, England, registered a weight of 129.8 pounds.

In a highly publicized featured strawweight (115 pounds) contest, three-time world boxing champion, Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 28-1, 11 KO’s Boxing) will make her MMA debut against Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (5-0).

Enriquez of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico tipped the scale at 115 pounds on the nose, while Valentine of Northampton, England weighed in at 114.2 pounds.

Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (4-1) of Mexico City, Mexico clocked in at 125.6 pounds and her flyweight (125 pounds) opponent, Wiktoria Wojciechowska (3-2) of Mosina, Poland weighed in at 126 pounds.

In a strawweight matchup, of Bogotá, Colombia’s Sayury Cañon (4-1) weighed 115.6 pounds and her opponent, Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc (10-11) of Boca Raton, Fla., tipped the scales at 116 pounds.

Leading off the card will be another strawweight bout between Sharon Martinez (1-0) and Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0).

Martinez of Managua, Nicaragua weighed in at 115.6 pounds, while Pizaro of Santiago, Chile via Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic registered a weight of 115.4 pounds.

