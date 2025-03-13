Thu. Mar 13th, 2025
Combate Female

Combate Female Weigh-In Results From Miami

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

COMBATE GLOBAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS: MARITZA SANCHEZ VS KATE BACIK MAIN EVENT, FIVE FIGHTS SET FOR ‘COMBATE FEMALE’ TOMORROW, THURS., MARCH 13, LIVE ON YOUTUBE WORLDWIDE

NEW START TIME ON YOUTUBE WILL BE 7:30 P.M. ET/4:30 P.M. PT

Nicole Geraldo withdraws from previously announced atomweight matchup with Janet Garcia due to a medical issue

Tomorrow’s live, worldwide stream on YouTube marks Combate Global’s premiere in both English and Spanish on the world’s leading streaming video platform

MIAMI – March 12, 2025 –COMBATE GLOBAL’s all-women’s event, Combate Female, will proceed with five Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights, including the much-anticipated main event between Maritza Sanchez (6-1) and Kate “Queen of the South” Bacik (5-2), tomorrow, Thursday, March 13, live worldwide on YouTube, at a new start time of 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The ‘Combate Female’ event will stream live on both Combate Global’s English language YouTube channel as well as its Spanish language YouTube channel.

Nicole Geraldo (6-1) of Mexico City, Mexico will no longer face off with Janet Garcia (3-0) of San Jose, Calif. in a previously announced atomweight (105 pounds) fight due to a medical issue.

The 27-year-old Sanchez of Placerville, Calif. weighed at 129.4 pounds for the 130-pound limit catchweight main event, while her opponent, Bacik of London, England, registered a weight of 129.8 pounds.

In a highly publicized featured strawweight (115 pounds) contest, three-time world boxing champion, Kenia “Mexican Queen” Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 28-1, 11 KO’s Boxing) will make her MMA debut against Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (5-0).

Combate Female, Hayley Valentine
Undefeated Hayley Bloody Valentine left faces off with three time boxing world champion Kenia Mexican Queen Enriquez right in a featured strawweight bout

Enriquez of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico tipped the scale at 115 pounds on the nose, while Valentine of Northampton, England weighed in at 114.2 pounds.

Yazmin “La Niña Árbol” Najera (4-1) of Mexico City, Mexico clocked in at 125.6 pounds and her flyweight (125 pounds) opponent, Wiktoria Wojciechowska (3-2) of Mosina, Poland weighed in at 126 pounds.

In a strawweight matchup, of Bogotá, Colombia’s Sayury Cañon (4-1) weighed 115.6 pounds and her opponent, Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc (10-11) of Boca Raton, Fla., tipped the scales at 116 pounds.

Leading off the card will be another strawweight bout between Sharon Martinez (1-0) and Claudia “La Lobita” Pizarro (1-0).

Martinez of Managua, Nicaragua weighed in at 115.6 pounds, while Pizaro of Santiago, Chile via Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic registered a weight of 115.4 pounds.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

President Trump, Conor McGregor

President Trump on Conor McGregor – “He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen”

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago
Joshua Van, UFC 313

Joshua Van looking for a “better opponent” than Bruno Silva after UFC 313 victory

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Will Fleury, OKTAGON 68

Will Fleury wins heavyweight belt to become double champion at OKTAGON 68

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Magomed Ankalaev

Who is next for Magomed Ankalaev? – 3 possible options

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev wins light-heavyweight title, defeats Alex Pereira in UFC 313 main event

By Brady Ordway 4 days ago
Justin Gaethje, UFC 313

Justin Gaethje victorious in return, defeats Rafael Fiziev in UFC 313 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 4 days ago