Yoel Romero gets dirty – Fights for Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship

LEGENDARY MMA VETERAN YOEL ROMERO TO COMPETE AT INAUGURAL DIRTY BOXING EVENT IN MIAMI, FLORIDA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Yoel Romero debuts for new promotion founded by ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, First Round Management, serial entrepreneur Josh McLean and experienced combat sports operator Adam Kovacs

Dirty Boxing Championship is a closed-door launch event taking place tomorrow night at an undisclosed location in downtown Miami

Miami, FL – November 22, 2024 – One of the most explosive fighters in combat sports history marches into battle once again this weekend as Yoel Romero takes part in the inaugural Dirty Boxing event taking place in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

A silver medallist in wrestling at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, ‘Soldier of God’ Romero is best-known to fight fans for a 14-fight, seven-year UFC stint in which he won six fight-night awards and ended eight fights by KO or TKO. His victories include wins over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, and Jacare Souza.

Coming off a win under the Bellator MMA banner earlier this year, Romero is now set to step into the ring for his first fight under Dirty Boxing rules. Joining him on the fight card will be combatants drawn from the entire combat sports spectrum, from MMA to boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and even PowerSlap.

In keeping with the brand’s upstart ethos, this exclusive launch event is not open to the public and will not be streamed live – fans can follow the action live on the Dirty Boxing social media channels before videos of the fights are released on Sunday.

The Dirty Boxing Championship is the brainchild of ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and his business partners Adam Kovacs (former Karate Combat President), serial entrepreneur Josh McClean and the accomplished Kawa brothers of First Round Management.

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry said, “It’s time to get dirty! We’ve been working so hard on this all year, I can’t wait for Saturday night. Hands, elbows, ground and pound – these fights are going to be wild and they’re going to be up close and personal. I love that we’re doing this sort of underground launch event, it’s like a private fight club. We’ll release the tapes after the event but if you want to peek inside while the fights are going on, follow our social channels.”

Adam Kovacs, Dirty Boxing Championship CEO, said “Everyone knows Mike Perry is from the streets. That DNA runs right through the Dirty Boxing Championship, which is exactly why tomorrow’s event is taking place behind closed doors in front of a few hundred invitees. This is like a throwback to the early days of MMA or even Vale Tudo – Dirty Boxing is raw, it’s underground, it’s completely different to everything else out there right now.”

