Sat. Nov 23rd, 2024
Yoel Romero, Dirty Boxing

Yoel Romero gets dirty – Fights for Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship

By MyMMANews 15 hours ago

LEGENDARY MMA VETERAN YOEL ROMERO TO COMPETE AT INAUGURAL DIRTY BOXING EVENT IN MIAMI, FLORIDA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

  • Yoel Romero debuts for new promotion founded by ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, First Round Management, serial entrepreneur Josh McLean and experienced combat sports operator Adam Kovacs
  • Dirty Boxing Championship is a closed-door launch event taking place tomorrow night at an undisclosed location in downtown Miami

 

Miami, FLNovember 22, 2024 – One of the most explosive fighters in combat sports history marches into battle once again this weekend as Yoel Romero takes part in the inaugural Dirty Boxing event taking place in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

A silver medallist in wrestling at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, ‘Soldier of God’ Romero is best-known to fight fans for a 14-fight, seven-year UFC stint in which he won six fight-night awards and ended eight fights by KO or TKO. His victories include wins over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, and Jacare Souza.

Coming off a win under the Bellator MMA banner earlier this year, Romero is now set to step into the ring for his first fight under Dirty Boxing rules. Joining him on the fight card will be combatants drawn from the entire combat sports spectrum, from MMA to boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and even PowerSlap.

In keeping with the brand’s upstart ethos, this exclusive launch event is not open to the public and will not be streamed live – fans can follow the action live on the Dirty Boxing social media channels before videos of the fights are released on Sunday.

The Dirty Boxing Championship is the brainchild of ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and his business partners Adam Kovacs (former Karate Combat President), serial entrepreneur Josh McClean and the accomplished Kawa brothers of First Round Management.

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry said, “It’s time to get dirty! We’ve been working so hard on this all year, I can’t wait for Saturday night. Hands, elbows, ground and pound – these fights are going to be wild and they’re going to be up close and personal. I love that we’re doing this sort of underground launch event, it’s like a private fight club. We’ll release the tapes after the event but if you want to peek inside while the fights are going on, follow our social channels.”

Adam Kovacs, Dirty Boxing Championship CEO, said “Everyone knows Mike Perry is from the streets. That DNA runs right through the Dirty Boxing Championship, which is exactly why tomorrow’s event is taking place behind closed doors in front of a few hundred invitees. This is like a throwback to the early days of MMA or even Vale Tudo – Dirty Boxing is raw, it’s underground, it’s completely different to everything else out there right now.”

 

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

UFC Macau results, UFC Macau

UFC Macau results – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

By MyMMANews 16 hours ago
Conor McGregor, Nikita Hand

Conor McGregor ordered to pay $250K in sexual assault case

By MyMMANews 19 hours ago
UFC Macau

UFC Macau weigh-in results – Yan vs. Figueiredo

By MyMMANews 2 days ago
UFC 256 weigh-in results - Figueiredo vs. Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo climbing the mountain once again

By Blaine Henry 2 days ago
Dana white, ufc, California Legislative Women’s Caucus, UFC antitrust trial

Dana White on UFC rankings panel – “I have to get rid of these clowns”

By MyMMANews 3 days ago
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, streamed sports

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul sets record for most streamed sports event in history

By MyMMANews 3 days ago