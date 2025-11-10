Andrei Arlovski wins Misfits Boxing debut by KO, finishes Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke
Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski now has three consecutive victories by stoppage after recording a fourth-round knockout over Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke at Misfits Boxing in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening.
‼️ Andrei Arlovski KNOCKS OUT Kelz 💥🥊
[Via – @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/lybj57R2yi
— IFN (@IfnBoxing) November 9, 2025
Another angle below:
Andrei Arlovski with a brutal KO in the last round 🤯
Main event up next, live on @DAZNBoxing 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jFmgquXsvj
— Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 9, 2025
Since leaving the UFC in 2024, Andrei Arlovski has won three straight with his fists. “The Pitbull” recorded a second-round stoppage over Terrance Hodges at Dirty Boxing 1 in March, followed by a fourth-round stoppage over Josh Copeland at BKFC 76 in June.