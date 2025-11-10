Mon. Nov 10th, 2025
Andrei Arlovski, Misfits Boxing

Andrei Arlovski wins Misfits Boxing debut by KO, finishes Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke

By Eric Kowal 5 hours ago

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski now has three consecutive victories by stoppage after recording a fourth-round knockout over Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke at Misfits Boxing in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening.

Another angle below:

Since leaving the UFC in 2024, Andrei Arlovski has won three straight with his fists. “The Pitbull” recorded a second-round stoppage over Terrance Hodges at Dirty Boxing 1 in March, followed by a fourth-round stoppage over Josh Copeland at BKFC 76 in June.

