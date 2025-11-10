Mon. Nov 10th, 2025
Islam Makhachev goes fishing in New Jersey ahead of UFC 322

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago

Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is doing some fishing in New Jersey this week ahead of his UFC 322 headlining welterweight title fight on Saturday.

Makhachev, 34, will challenge Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, but first stopped by Pell’s Bait and Tackle in Brick, New Jersey.

An Instagram post from the Tackle Shop shows the fighter from Dagestan, Russia on the store’s security cameras with the caption, “@islam_makhachev thanks for stopping by and showing the locals some love! He grabbed a combo and some bait and hit the water! Goodluck next weekend as we will be supporting! THE CHAMP IS HERE!!! #ufc322 #ufc #islammakhachev #pellsbaitandtackle #nickcatonemma”

Makhachev vacated the lightweight title earlier this year to move up and challenge for the 170-pound strap.

