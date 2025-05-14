Thu. May 15th, 2025
Islam Makhachev, UFC 302

Islam Makhachev vacates UFC lightweight title, will challenge for welterweight belt

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago

Islam Makhachev, 27-1, has vacated his UFC lightweight title and will move up to welterweight to challenge newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena at a date and location yet to be determined.

The 33-year-old Russian defeated Charles Oliveira to win lightweight gold in 2022 and successfully defended the strap four times including two wins over current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and submission victories over Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

As a result of the the vacancy at 155-pounds, former champion Charles Oliveira and former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will meet for the belt on June 28 at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Della Maddalena just won the title after defeating welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event at UFC 315 over the weekend.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Holly Holm, pervert

Holly Holm signs with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

By Eric Kowal 7 hours ago
Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal in UFC 287 co-main event, Gamebred retires following bout

What’s left for Gilbert Burns?

By Blaine Henry 10 hours ago
Jean Silva

Jean Silva puts fan to sleep with chokehold- WATCH HERE

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Matchmaker Monday: Jack Della Maddalena’s next three options

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago
mma gym

Man attacked, stabbed at MMA gym in New York

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Gabe Green, UFC Vegas 107

Gabe Green says fighting at 170lbs was doing a “disservice” to himself, explains decision to drop to lightweight

By James Lynch 3 days ago