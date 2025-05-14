What’s left for Gilbert Burns?

Gilbert Burns is back in action again this weekend.

Headlining UFC Vegas 106 opposite of Michael Morales, Burns is defending his number eight ranking. Now 38 years of age, one must ask what is left for “Durinho.” The answer: not much.

Burns has lost three fights in a row, all to bonafide contenders. Now facing a very dangerous opponent, a fourth loss in a row would be disastrous for the Brazilian contender.

Stumbling

Gilbert Burns has long been an avoided fighter in the welterweight division until recent years. Practically begging for a fight, Burns found his way to a title fight which he dropped. Kamaru Usman was at his pinnacle and Burns, who hurt Usman in the first, didn’t have the tools required to best the then-top pound-for-pound fighter.

He rebounded with a statement win over Stephen Thompson and that razor close fight with the legendary Khamzat Chimaev, which we cannot fault him for. There was the Neil Magny win and the Jorge Masvidal domination. That’s when the losses started to pile up.

He would face Belal Muhammad, a champion on his rise. In that fight, Burns would hurt his shoulder and lose a sad fight. But he survived. He would then face Jack Della Maddalena. We now know that Jack Della Maddalena would become champion as well. After winning the fight for two rounds, Burns was caught with a huge knee in the third round to put him away.

But the concerns really came out in his next fight. He would take on Sean Brady. The scorecards were grim: 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45. Sean Brady dominated Gilbert Burns.

Will Gilbert Burns ever be champion?

At this point in his career, Gilbert Burns will likely never be champion. Now being matched up with Michael Morales, it seems that Gilbert Burns is to make future champions now.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena both became champs. Sean Brady is on the cusp of a title shot. Now he’s facing the 25-year-old Michael Morales from Ecuador. At 17-0, he’s beat Neil Magny, Jack Matthews, and Max Griffin in his last three.

What’s left for Gilbert Burns? He’s already a cult-favorite fighter. Now he’s facing a killer with 12 knockouts of 17 wins. Gilbert Burns is fighting for himself. For his legacy. And to see just what he can do.

