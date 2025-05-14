Top Football Leagues with the Best Odds at Singapore Sportsbook

Football is the most popular sport across the globe. And that doesn’t need further explanation! But while that is definitely a good thing for football lovers, it can be a bit overwhelming for some, especially for beginners looking for a league to bet on.

5 Best Football Leagues for Competitive Betting Odds

Covering all the football leagues in the market where you can bet might take longer, so to make this shorter and break them down for you, we’ve only included the top 5 football leagues, Singaporeans and other bettors wouldn’t want to miss to bet on.

English Premier League

The English Premier League, also known as the Premier League is by far the most popular football league of all. With a high level of competition and global fanfare, not to mention never-ending matches available all year round, at EPL you will never run out of exciting and rewarding opportunities to try. Some of the most loved and widely popular clubs in the league include Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Betting Odds

For punters, EPL matches offer some of the most dynamic odds in football betting online Singapore. Because of the league’s competitiveness, even underdog teams can deliver strong payouts. The variety of betting markets—from first goalscorer to corner bets—also gives bettors multiple chances to find value. Odds tend to be sharper here due to the high volume of bets, so timing and research are key.

Common Betting Markets

Match winner

Exotic props bet

In-play betting

La Liga

Another football league with exciting and competitive odds would be La Liga. It is Spain’s very own professional football association where only the best of the best clubs play including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Villareal, and Sevilla.

This league is known for its technical play and attacking flair, La Liga delivers high-scoring games and world-class talent. It’s a league that showcases football artistry and drama in equal measure.

Betting Odds

When it comes to odds, La Liga often provides favorable lines for goal-related bets, especially in matches involving the top-tier teams. Bettors can also find value in Asian handicap markets, especially when lesser-known clubs face giants like Madrid or Barca. Due to the league’s relatively predictable outcomes at the top level, accumulators can be particularly effective.

Common Betting Markets

Goalscorer bet

First goalscorer

Handicaps

Correct score

Half-time/Full-time wagers

In-play betting

Serie A

Not only do the UK and Spain have a top football league to offer on the table, but Italy also has its very own football betting system—Serie A! Though historically known for its defensive tactics, the Italian league has evolved into a more balanced and goal-oriented competition. It blends strategic gameplay with moments of explosive brilliance. Some of the most famous Serie A teams include AC Milan, Atlanta, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio, and AS Roma.

Betting Odds

Betting on Serie A in Singapore football betting sites often rewards those who understand team dynamics and tactical matchups. Odds for correct score or total goals markets can be especially appealing. Because the league is not as heavily bet on as the EPL or La Liga, some bookmakers offer slightly better odds in an attempt to attract more action—an opportunity sharp bettors can capitalize on.

Common Betting Markets

Over/Under

Handicap

Prop bets

In-play betting

Bundesliga

Bundesliga which literally means “Federal League” is Germany’s top professional football league that extends its popularity in Singapore. It is known for its free-flowing and high-scoring football features that make it widely popular across the globe. For instance, clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig consistently deliver thrilling matches that combine power and precision.

Betting Odds

What makes Bundesliga attractive to bettors is the consistency in goals. Over/Under markets and both teams to score (BTTS) bets tend to offer good value. Some matches, particularly those not involving Bayern, also present higher odds on the draw or upset—perfect for punters who like to take calculated risks.

Common Betting Markets

Goalscorer bet

Handicap

In-play betting

Point spread

Future bet

Ligue 1

It is a professional association football league in France and the most well-known. While it may not be as popular as the Premier League and La Liga, it sure is a hidden gem for bettors looking for a slower football pace yet filled with excitement and rewarding opportunities.

Betting Odds

Ligue 1 betting odds offers a wide range of standard match betting markets. For instance, Paris Saint-Germain usually dominates the league, this imbalance can actually work in a bettor’s favour—odds for underdogs and mid-table clashes are often more generous compared to other top European leagues. For Singaporean bettors, Ligue 1 can be a smart choice for spotting overlooked odds and turning football knowledge into winning bets.

Common Betting Markets

Match bet

Handicaps

Proposition bets

Totals

Both-teams-to-score (BTTS)

Bet on Football Today!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most popular football league to bet on?

Among all the football leagues across the globe, the Premier League is considered to be the most popular one considering its billions of viewers, and the perfect blend of excitement and high-level games. Not to mention that every year, you get the chance to bet on the biggest and most-awaited team in the league and the sports of football in general, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

What is the easiest bet to win?

If you want to win at football betting, the easiest bet to opt for is BTTS and Over/Under. As the name implies, BTTS or Both teams to score refers to predicting if the team competing against each other will score a goal or not. The over/under does not also bet on who wins, but rather the total number of scores at the end of the match—if it will be over or under set by the bookmaker.

How many leagues are in football?

In total, football has 57 leagues and features 87 divisions across the country. This further supports the popularity of the sport across the globe. That aside from the most popular leagues mentioned above, it has numerous teams in different places.

