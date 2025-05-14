Holly Holm signs with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is returning to her boxing roots, signing with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Holm, 43, will step inside the ring for her first boxing bout since 2013 when she meets Yolanda Vega in a 10-round lightweight bout contested over two-minute rounds on June 28. The former UFC champion holds a 33-2-3 pro boxing record and held titles in multiple weight classes.

🚨THE RETURN OF A LEGEND🚨 Holly Holm is back — and lacing up the boxing gloves once again.

On Saturday, June 28, “The Preacher’s Daughter” steps into the ring against Yolanda Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA live on DAZN PPV. MVP is also excited to announce that Holly… pic.twitter.com/FegJyzaKLl — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 14, 2025

“I’m excited to partner with Most Valuable Promotions and return to the boxing ring,” Holm said in a statement. “This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Coming full circle back to boxing- I’ve spent most of my MMA career at 135 pounds, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight.

“With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I’m eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division.”

That same night, Paul will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the main event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

