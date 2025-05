Antonio Rogerio Nogueira KO’s social media influencer

Former UFC fighter Antonio Rogerio Nogueira knocked out Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Fabio Tadalafellas at Fight Music Show 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 17.

Tadala Fellas resistiu como pode mas sucumbiu ao pesadelo chamado Minotouro. A lenda não brincou em serviço. ☠#FMSnoCombate pic.twitter.com/uQARdOM5HW — Combate (@combate) May 18, 2025

A proficient amateur boxer, Nogueira was the 2006 and 2007 Brazilian Super Heavyweight Champion. He also won a bronze medal in the 2007 Pan American Games.

