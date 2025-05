Xia Li, the first Chinese woman to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), made her amateur muay thai debut over the weekend with Combat Night MMA.

The May 17 bout paired Li, now known as Lei Ying Lee, against Myriame Essalki.

After three two-minute rounds, Lee was declared the winner by split decision.

After being released by WWE in April 2024, Li wrestled on the independent scene under the name Xia Zhao.

