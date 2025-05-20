Kill Cliff FC’s Alexei Pergande looks to make a statement at PFL Nashville

Interview with Alexei Pergande below

Alexei Pergande (5-0) discusses his featherweight fight against Mike Bardsley (5-1) at PFL Nashville on June 12th. Alexei also spoke about how this fight came together, training at Kill Cliff FC and how he expects the fight to play out.

“I want to show how good I am. I feel like I’m on the brink of showing (that). I just need to be a little bit more calm in there. I just want to dominate and show how good I am. I want to be an exciting fighter and have those finishes. My last fight I could have worked harder for the finish, I wasn’t even that tired at the end of the fight. Things that us fighters have to go through, little injuries. I’m really crossing my fingers we’re going in 100% and I really want to dominate.”

