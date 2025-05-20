Tue. May 20th, 2025
Alexei Pergande, PFL Nashville

Kill Cliff FC’s Alexei Pergande looks to make a statement at PFL Nashville

By James Lynch 20 hours ago

Interview with Alexei Pergande below

Alexei Pergande (5-0) discusses his featherweight fight against Mike Bardsley (5-1) at PFL Nashville on June 12th. Alexei also spoke about how this fight came together, training at Kill Cliff FC and how he expects the fight to play out.

“I want to show how good I am. I feel like I’m on the brink of showing (that). I just need to be a little bit more calm in there. I just want to dominate and show how good I am. I want to be an exciting fighter and have those finishes. My last fight I could have worked harder for the finish, I wasn’t even that tired at the end of the fight. Things that us fighters have to go through, little injuries. I’m really crossing my fingers we’re going in 100% and I really want to dominate.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields says she is “done” with MMA

By Eric Kowal 3 hours ago
UFC Punching Bag Capsules

Step into the Octagon: UFC Punching Bag Capsules Debut at Walmart

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira KO’s social media influencer

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
UFC Vegas 106

UFC Vegas 106 results – Burns vs. Morales

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Invicta FC 62, Olga Rubin

Invicta FC 62 results – Rubin submits Lehner

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
UFC Vegas 106

UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results – Burns vs. Morales

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago