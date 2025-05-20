Step into the Octagon: UFC Punching Bag Capsules Debut at Walmart

UFC fans are getting closer to the action through the launch of PMI’s UFC Punching Bag Capsules, now available at Walmart nationwide.

This partnership between UFC and PMI introduces fans and collectors to a hands-on collectible experience that captures the intensity and spirit of the sport.

This brand-new line features an exciting lineup of mini-action figures, collectible fighter posters, and accessories modeled after UFC legends. Each figure’s Octagon base is designed to interlock, allowing fans to build and customize their own UFC Octagon. As more capsules are collected, fans can expand their display, recreate iconic matchups, or imagine their own UFC bouts at home. With a full set, the Octagon becomes a true showcase of their favorite fighters.

“We are excited to partner with UFC to bring its iconic fighters to fans in a whole new way,” said Omer Dekel, CEO of PMI. “UFC is one of the fastest-growing sports, now forming part of the Big Five in the USA. As demand continues to rise, we are eager to meet the needs of UFC fans and collectors. Our Punching bags, their figures, and the accessories have been crafted to perfectly capture UFC and its greatest fighters. We can’t wait for fans to experience the intensity and excitement of the Octagon in their own homes.”

The full UFC Punching Bag Capsule mini-action figure lineup includes fan favorites and current and former champions:

● Conor McGregor

● Max Holloway

● Alexander Volkanovski

● Zhang Weili

● Jon Jones

● Islam Makhachev

● Charles Oliveira

● Amanda Nunes

● Sean O’Malley

● Israel Adesanya

● Brandon Moreno

● Valentina Shevchenko

● Golden Jon Jones (Ultra Rare)

● Golden Charles Oliveira (Ultra Rare)

Collectible Accessories include:

● Kettlebell

● UFC Cap

● Dyaco MMA Glove

● Hand Wraps

● Water Bottle

● Microphone

● OPRO Mouthguard

● Resting Stool

● Project Rock Under Armour footwear

● Dumbbell

● Jump rope

Available now at Walmart for the purchase price of $9.97, the UFC Punching Bag Capsule is the ultimate prize for UFC fans and collectors alike. The UFC Punching Bag Capsule is recommended for ages 8 and older and designed with adult collectors and kids in mind.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.