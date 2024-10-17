Gegard Mousasi sues Bellator/PFL, seeking more than $15 million

On Wednesday, Gegard Mousasi filed a lawsuit in the state of New Jersey against Bellator, and the mixed martial arts organization’s new owners at PFL.

The complaint cites breach of contract as well as numerous other infractions such as “breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and a claim for relief for Monopsonization.”

Mousasi signed with Bellator in 2017 and then agreed to an extension in 2020 that was later amended in 2023.

According to report from MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, “Under the terms of the deal, Mousasi would be paid a ‘guaranteed purse of $150,000 for his first four bouts, and then after his first four bouts were completed, Gegard would receive guaranteed purse for each subsequent bout of $200,000.’

Mousasi would also receive a “finish bonus of $50,000 for any bouts won by knockout or submission, plus a promotional fee for each such bout of $600,000. Accordingly, after his fourth bout was completed, Gegard was guaranteed to earn $800,000 per bout, and up to $850,000.”

Earlier this year after voicing his concern, Mousasi was released from contract.

“The problem is we cannot get ahold of them,” Mousasi said. “They refuse to answer us back. I’ve been training, I’ve been ready. But like I said, they don’t promote me, or people think I’m retired actually. People don’t even know. After my fight, Fabian Edwards fought twice, and since then, they don’t even talk to us. I know I have a contract with them. I know they are obligated to give me those fights. I’m just waiting and I don’t know. Just waiting, what can I do?

“I talked to Mike Kogan, he suggested, ‘Well, you make too much money.’ He said, ‘I would get back to you after I talk to them because they cannot let you hang like this.’ I haven’t heard from him either.”

The fighter alleges breach of contract and claims that Bellator/PFL “engaged in anti-competitive monopsony conduct” while claiming he was misclassified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

Mousasi is seeking “compensatory, consequential and/or equitable monetary damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $15 million” as well as punitive damages and attorney fees.

