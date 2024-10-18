Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight card revealed

The full card Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight card has been revealed. The event, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 15 and will air live on Netflix.

Tyson, a former world champion will meet Paul, a YouTube sensation turned boxer in an eight-round heavyweight main event.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will settle their score in a 10-round co-main event rematch. Taylor puts all of her super lightweight titles on the line after defeating Serrano in their first outing.

A WBC welterweight title fight also takes place on the card as reigning champion Mario Barrios takes on Abel Ramos in a 12-round bout. The final fight rounding out the main card pits Neeraj Goyat against Whindersson Nunes in a six-round super middleweight fight.

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

PRELIMS

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell

