Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight card revealed

By MyMMANews 9 mins ago

The full card Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight card has been revealed. The event, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 15 and will air live on Netflix.

Tyson, a former world champion will meet Paul, a YouTube sensation turned boxer in an eight-round heavyweight main event.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will settle their score in a 10-round co-main event rematch. Taylor puts all of her super lightweight titles on the line after defeating Serrano in their first outing.

A WBC welterweight title fight also takes place on the card as reigning champion Mario Barrios takes on Abel Ramos in a 12-round bout. The final fight rounding out the main card pits Neeraj Goyat against Whindersson Nunes in a six-round super middleweight fight.

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

PRELIMS

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

BKFC Spain results, BKFC Spain

BKFC Spain results – 2 champions defend, one new champ crowned

By MyMMANews 5 days ago
Belal Muhammad, UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov welterweight title bout headlines UFC 310

By Brady Ordway 5 days ago
UFC 310

UFC 310 adds Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura flyweight championship bout

By Brady Ordway 5 days ago
UFC Vegas 98 Results, UFC Vegas 98

UFC Vegas 98 Results – Royval vs. Taira

By MyMMANews 6 days ago
Conor McGregor, BKFC Spain

Conor McGregor breaks up BKFC Spain main event brawl

By MyMMANews 6 days ago
UFC 309

UFC 309: The fights that promise to be more interesting than the headliner

By Report 1 week ago