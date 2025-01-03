Fri. Jan 3rd, 2025
Hakaraia Wilson – 26-year-old MMA fighter dead after attending music festival

By MyMMANews 9 minutes ago

Hakaraia Wilson, a 26-year-old professional MMA fighter, has died after attending the traditional ‘Rhythm and Vines’ music festival in Gisborne, New Zealand, which is held every New Year’s Eve.

Local police described the wrestler’s death as “sudden” and “non-suspicious”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of a true pillar of our family and community: our brother, Hakaraia Wilson,” confirmed Auckland’s Oliver MMA gym.

Wilson recently resided in the United States and began his amateur MMA career in 2020. He amassed a 4-3 record on the professional MMA circuit.

His last fight was in October in Bali, Indonesia, where he defeated Mark Alcoba of the Philippines at ‘Canggu Fight Night’.

