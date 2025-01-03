Hakaraia Wilson – 26-year-old MMA fighter dead after attending music festival

Hakaraia Wilson, a 26-year-old professional MMA fighter, has died after attending the traditional ‘Rhythm and Vines’ music festival in Gisborne, New Zealand, which is held every New Year’s Eve.

Local police described the wrestler’s death as “sudden” and “non-suspicious”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of a true pillar of our family and community: our brother, Hakaraia Wilson,” confirmed Auckland’s Oliver MMA gym.

The #TeamIridium family extends our most sincere condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Hakaraia Wilson after his tragic passing this week. pic.twitter.com/Fd4VFOD6ha — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) January 2, 2025

Wilson recently resided in the United States and began his amateur MMA career in 2020. He amassed a 4-3 record on the professional MMA circuit.

His last fight was in October in Bali, Indonesia, where he defeated Mark Alcoba of the Philippines at ‘Canggu Fight Night’.

A young, talented & wise Hakaraia Wilson 🕊️ Our heartfelt Condolences to the aiga and whanau of Hakaraia Wilson who was a promising young MMA fighter. May you rest with the ancestors you spoke so fondly of ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1WPlrDJKhN — The Coconet (@TheCoconetTV) January 1, 2025

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.