“King” Kai Stewart defeats Jimmie Rivera in BKFC title defense

“King” Kai Stewart defended his BKFC Featherweight World Title for the third time in the main event of BKFC on DAZN – Billings, MT Saturday night by defeating Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera at the sold-out First Interstate Arena in Billings, MT, broadcast globally on DAZN.

All three judges scored the bout in favor of the Great Falls, MT product, who made history in 2023 at age 22 as the youngest World Champion in BKFC history. Two judges scored the bout 50-45, while the third scored 49-46.

Stewart improved to 7-0 with the victory. Rivera, an 11-time UFC vet hailing from Ramsey, NJ, fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.

“I strive to be the best; I honestly thought I was going to take him out. I still believe that I’m the best in the BKFC,” Stewart told the jam-packed crowd in his post-fight interview. “I cleaned out the 145 division. I may not be ready for 155. I want to make sure that I’m ready, but being the two-division champ is in my future. I’m the king, and the king will never die, baby!”

Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane earned his third straight BKFC victory in Saturday’s co-main event with a unanimous decision over former professional boxing world champ Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo in their hotly anticipated welterweight matchup. Two judges scored the fight 49-46, while one had it 48-47, all in favor of the Mansfield, OH fighter Lane. Lane evened his bare-knuckle fighting record to 7-7 with Saturday’s victory. Angulo, who hails from Mexicali, Mexico, is now 1-1 in his BKFC career.

Lane called out BKFC Welterweight World Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout in his post-fight interview.“Much respect to everything you’ve accomplished. You’ve proven that you’re built for this (expletive),” Lane said.

“I’m ready to put myself to the test, and hopefully you honor that challenge, and hopefully we can put on a show for all the fans.”

The #1 ranked contender in the BKFC welterweight division, Carlos Trinidad-Snake, cruised to 6-0 under the BKFC banner with a third-round technical knockout at the expense of Zach “The Juice” Juusola in the BKFC on DAZN – Billings, MT Feature Fight. The Omaha, NE product sent Juusola to the canvas once in each of the first three rounds. The stoppage came 56 seconds into the third round. Juusola, who hails from Las Vegas, is now 1-1 with BKFC.

Brandon “Superman” Allen, the #1 ranked contender in the BKFC featherweight division notched his fifth straight stoppage victory with a third-round knockout over Timmy Mason. The stoppage came 38 seconds into round 3. Allen is now 5-1 in his BKFC career. Mason, who represents Helena, MT, is now 1-2.

Much to the approval of his hometown crowd, Billings’ “Defiant” Bryant Acheson smashed his way to 3-0 under the BKFC banner with a 48-second technical knockout in his cruiserweight matchup with Scott “The Mad Poet” Roberts. Roberts’ record evened at 1-1 with the loss.

Dallas “The Dentist” Davison upped his BKFC record to 4-3 with a first-round technical knockout at the expense of Christian “The Terminator” Torres. The ringside doctor called a stop to the bout at the conclusion of the opening round. The Great Falls-based Davison logged a pair of knockdowns in the first stanza. The Endicott, NY native Torres is now 2-6 in his bare-knuckle career.

Former BKFC Featherweight World Title challenger Louie “El Loco” Lopez improved to 5-4 in his BKFC career with a unanimous decision over Roberto “El Gallo Negro” Armas in their 145-pound matchup. All three judges scored the fight 50-45 for the Missoula, MT product. Armas, who hails from San Benito, TX, saw his record move to 3-4 with the loss.

Natalie Gage climbed to 2-0 with her unanimous decision over Gabrielle Roman, who entered fight night as the #5 ranked contender in the BKFC women’s flyweight division. Two judges scored the strawweight fight 48-47 while one had it 49-46, all in favor of the Indianapolis, IN fighter. Roman, who represents Perth Amboy, NJ, is now 1-2-1 in her BKFC career.

Leo “Bushido” Bercier earned his fifth victory under the BKFC banner with a first-round knockout at the expense of Drew “Hard Body” Nolan in cruiserweight action. Bercier scored three knockdowns en route to the victory that came at 1:42 of the opening stanza. The Great Falls, MT fighter is now 5-2. Nolan, who hails from Buffalo, NY, moves to 1-2 in his BKFC career.

In the opening bout of the night, Las Vegas’ Eli “Snapdragon” Jamerson needed just 99 seconds to defeat hometown fighter AJ “A-Train” Craig via technical knockout in their battle of debuting bantamweight fighters. Jamerson was responsible for the sole knockdown of the contest, which led to the first-round stoppage.

BKFC on DAZN: Montana Results

Kai Stewart def. Jimmie Rivera via Unanimous Decision (50-45×2, 49-46) – Defends BKFC World Featherweight Title

Julian Lane def. Alfredo Angulo via Unanimous Decision (49-46×2, 48-47)

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Zach Juusola via TKO in Round 3 (0:56)

Brandon Allen def. Timmy Mason via KO in Round 3 (0:38)

Bryant Acheson def. Scott Roberts via TKO in Round 1 (0:48)

Corey Willis def. Brady Meister via TKO in Round 1 (1:01)

Dallas Davison def. Christian Torres via TKO in Round 1 (2:00)

Louie Lopez def. Roberto Armas via Unanimous Decision (50-45×3)

Natalie Gage def. Gabrielle Roman via Unanimous Decision (48-47×2, 49-46)

Leo Bercier def. Drew Nolan via KO in Round 1 (1:42)

Eli Jamerson def. AJ Craig via TKO in Round 1 (1:39)

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.