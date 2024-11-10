Carlos Prates KO’s Neil Magny early in UFC Vegas 100 main event

Carlos Prates continues to shine

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to us tonight, November 9, 2024, for UFC Vegas 100, going down live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a welterweight bout between no. 15 ranked Neil Magny (29-13), the winningest fighter in UFC welterweight history, and the surging former Muay Thai champion Carlos Prates (21-6).

Magny boasts many notable wins in his UFC career, including but not limited to victories over the likes of former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (SD), former Bellator middleweight champion Hector Lombard (TKO), former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks (UD), former WEC and interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit (UD), Li Jingliang (UD), former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (UD), current no. 10 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (UD), and most recently Mike Malott (TKO) earlier this year at UFC 297.

Prates on the other hand had gone a perfect 3-0 thus far into his promotional tenure, 4-0 if you include his Contender Series appearance, showcasing victories over Mitch Ramirez (TKO), Trevin Giles (KO), Charles Radtke (KO), and most recently Li Jingliang (KO) at UFC 305. Furthermore, Prates entered tonight’s main event riding a 10-fight win streak, his last nine straight wins all coming via knockout.

Continue reading to see how our UFC Vegas 100 main event of the evening went down:

Official Result: Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny via KO (punch) at 4:50 of round one

It didn’t take long for Magny to shoot in on his first takedown attempt of the fight. Though Prates stuffed it impressively, he was pressed into the fence for a good portion of the first. Prates however ended up separating and dropped Magny with a right hook before allowing him back to his feet.

Prates stalked Magny from here, eventually landing a glancing overhand left that face planted him as the opening round was coming to its close.

Carlos Prates is now on an 11-fight win streak with 10 straight knockouts, including a 4-0 run in the UFC this year. How could anyone but this man receive the 2024 Newcomer of the Year award?

