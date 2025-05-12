Kyle Snyder, Olympic gold medalist, arrested in prostitution sting

Olympic wrestler Kyle Snyder wants to fight in the UFC

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, 29, was arrested this past Friday by Columbus Police as part of a prostitution sting, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

The report states that Snyder was “one of 16 men charged during the sting after police led an undercover operation to crackdown on prostitution in Columbus. Police posted escort ads online as part of the operation and then used the responses to set up potential arrests.”

Snyder reportedly called and texted the number listed in the ad around 8:15 p.m. on Friday and agreed to meet the escort at a local hotel.

Details also state, “After arriving, Snyder allegedly paid an undercover officer cash and requested oral sex. He was then arrested for engaging in prostitution and released at the scene.”

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2020 Silver medalist is due in court on May 19.

