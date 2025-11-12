Rematch at the Mecca: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Set to Ignite UFC 322

In the high-stakes world of women’s flyweight MMA, where grappling wizards and striking phenoms collide in a 125-pound chess match, few bouts carry the weight of history like a rematch.

Enter UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where No. 4-ranked “Cold Blooded” Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) will square off against No. 8-ranked Tracy Cortez (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in a three-round prelims showdown that feels anything but preliminary. Six years after their controversial first encounter in Invicta FC, these two will finally settle the score under the bright lights of the UFC’s most iconic venue—affectionately known as “The Mecca” of combat sports.

This isn’t just a fight; it’s redemption, revenge, and a pivotal step toward title contention in a division dominated by champion Valentina Shevchenko. With Blanchfield eyeing a shot at the belt after a string of elite wins and Cortez desperate to prove her wrestling pedigree translates to gold, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

As the UFC gears up for a blockbuster main event featuring welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena defending against Islam Makhachev, this flyweight rematch threatens to steal the show on the undercard.

Their paths first crossed on February 15, 2019, at Invicta FC 34: Porto vs. Gonzalez. Back then, a 19-year-old Blanchfield, fresh off her amateur success and early pro wins, faced a battle-tested Cortez in a flyweight clash that went the distance. Judges handed Cortez a split decision victory, but the MMA community erupted in debate. Many scored it for Blanchfield, citing her superior grappling control and aggression, while others praised Cortez’s relentless pressure and takedown defense. It was the kind of razor-close fight that begged for a do-over—and now, six years later, the UFC has delivered.

Styles Make Fights: Grappling vs. Grinding

This UFC 322 rematch pits Blanchfield’s fluid, submission-hunting jiu-jitsu against Cortez’s pressure-heavy wrestling in a stylistic symphony of takedowns and transitions. Their 2019 bout saw 12 combined takedown attempts, with Blanchfield edging top time but Cortez stuffing enough to sway judges. Fast-forward: Blanchfield has evolved into a more patient chain-wrestler, chaining subs off her back like against Andrade, while Cortez has sharpened her striking output (up 15% since 2022) to keep fights upright.

Odds favor Erin Blanchfield at -200, with Tracy Cortez as the +170 underdog, reflecting her youth, momentum, and home-state proximity (New Jersey vs. Arizona). But don’t sleep on Cortez’s cardio and clinch elbows—her path to upset lies in early pressure, avoiding Blanchfield’s back-take traps. For “Cold Blooded,” it’s about dragging it to the mat and hunting that armbar or RNC. Expect a 15-minute war of attrition, with the Garden’s roar amplifying every scramble.

Why It Matters: A Flyweight Title Shot on the Line?

UFC 322’s prelims slot belies this fight’s importance. A Blanchfield win cements her as the next challenger, potentially facing the Weili Zhang – Valentina Shevchenko winner in early 2026. Cortez, meanwhile, needs this to rebound from inactivity and silence doubters who’ve questioned her ceiling post-Namajunas loss. As one Reddit MMA thread put it: “Blanchfield’s got the tools, but Cortez’s wrestling is so dominant 😱.”

Tune in Saturday at 6 p.m. ET for early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. for featured prelims, and 10 p.m. for the PPV main card. In a night of title defenses and super-fights, Blanchfield vs. Cortez II might just be the bout that reminds us why we fell in love with MMA: Unfinished business, raw talent, and the sweet science of revenge. Who walks out with their hand raised? Only The Mecca knows.

