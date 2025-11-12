Fri. Nov 14th, 2025
Dana White, Craig Jones

The Untold Story of Dana White and Modern MMA as per Craig Jones

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Grappling ace Craig Jones released a video yesterday in which he goes after UFC CEO Dana White.

The caption for the near 12-minute clip on the B-Team YouTube channel states, “The inspiration for this video lies in the craftsmanship of Icberg Slim’s management capabilities as illustrated in the critically acclaimed novella the Pimp Chronicles.

“A roster is merely a stable with gloves, Always use protection.”

Watch Craig Jones talk about Dana White below:

The feud between Jones and White centers on accusations of intellectual property theft, exploitative business practices, and monopolistic control in the grappling and MMA worlds. It escalated in mid-2025 around the launch of UFC BJJ, a new UFC-backed grappling league, which Jones claims directly copied elements from his Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) events. Jones has used dramatic social media antics to mock White, while White has largely ignored the barbs publicly, though UFC actions like contract restrictions have fueled the tension. The conflict highlights broader frustrations in BJJ about athlete pay, promotion, and UFC’s dominance.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

The Liver King, Liver King

All charges dropped against Liver King after threats to Joe Rogan

By Eric Kowal 17 hours ago
Jon Jones, Dana White

Jon Jones shares UFC White House promo video

By Eric Kowal 21 hours ago
Mokaev, Muhammad Mokaev, Borislav Nikolić

Borislav Nikolić Wants Super-Fight Against Muhammad Mokaev At Home: ‘Come To Serbia’

By Report 1 day ago
Tracy Cortez, Erin Blanchfield, UFC 322

Rematch at the Mecca: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Set to Ignite UFC 322

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor is the Only Star in UFC after Rousey Loss

Joe Rogan warns United States “on the way to a bonafide civil war”

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skillset

Dana White – “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you”

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago