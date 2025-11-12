The Untold Story of Dana White and Modern MMA as per Craig Jones

Grappling ace Craig Jones released a video yesterday in which he goes after UFC CEO Dana White.

The caption for the near 12-minute clip on the B-Team YouTube channel states, “The inspiration for this video lies in the craftsmanship of Icberg Slim’s management capabilities as illustrated in the critically acclaimed novella the Pimp Chronicles.

“A roster is merely a stable with gloves, Always use protection.”

Watch Craig Jones talk about Dana White below:

The feud between Jones and White centers on accusations of intellectual property theft, exploitative business practices, and monopolistic control in the grappling and MMA worlds. It escalated in mid-2025 around the launch of UFC BJJ, a new UFC-backed grappling league, which Jones claims directly copied elements from his Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) events. Jones has used dramatic social media antics to mock White, while White has largely ignored the barbs publicly, though UFC actions like contract restrictions have fueled the tension. The conflict highlights broader frustrations in BJJ about athlete pay, promotion, and UFC’s dominance.

