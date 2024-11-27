Trokon Dourash, amateur MMA fighter, dead following competition

Trokon Dourash, a 33-year-old amateur mixed martial artist, has died after being assisted from the cage during a match over the weekend.

The amateur MMA event, put on by U.K.-based Ultra MMA, took place Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Enoch Community Centre, on the First Nation directly west of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Alberta Health Services confirmed EMS responded around 7:23 p.m. on November 23. An adult patient was transported to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

He later died, according to both Ultra MMA and people who participated in the event and spoke with Global News.

“He was transported to the back room, and he was there for maybe 40 minutes minimum,” fellow fighter Natalia Rajkovic told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday about Dourash’s passing.

The card was billed as one for beginners in combat sports following eight weeks of training to “get in great shape” and as a charitable fundraiser.

Dourash and his wife have two children and are expecting another in the coming months. Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating his death.

