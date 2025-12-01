Tue. Dec 2nd, 2025
Steven Asplund, UFC Vegas 112

UFC Vegas 112’s Steven Asplund Looks To Take Out Sean Sharaf And Fight “Punk A**” Josh Holkt After

By James Lynch 5 hours ago

Interview with Steven Asplund

Steven Asplund (6-1) discusses his heavyweight fight against Sean Sharaf (4-1) at UFC Vegas 112 on Dec. 13. Steven also talked about how this fight came together, what type of camp he’s had leading into this and if all goes well in his UFC debut, why he wants to fight Josh Hokit next.

“I’d like to fight Hokit’s punk ass. I think he’s a dork. He turned down a short notice fight with me back in May. I stepped up in two weeks, and he didn’t want it. He had some choice words after our Contender Series wins. I was hoping for him in my debut but he’s at the top of my list.” 

James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
