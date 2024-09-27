UFC’s Andrea Lee to run high school girls wrestling program

Andrea Lee will run Louisiana school’s girls wrestling program

As more and more female athletes start to compete in wrestling, the push for programs at the high school, middle school, and collegiate levels continues to rise. As such, when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association decided to sanction girls wrestling, state championship wrestling coach Dustin Burton of North DeSoto implemented a program with Louisiana High School Athletic Association title aspirations.

Burton has hired UFC fighter Andrea Lee to head the lead the program that already has 25 or so female wrestlers involved in the upstart program according to a news article from the Shreveport Times.

“I’m looking forward to working with NDHS, but when coach Burton asked me to coach the women’s wrestling team, I have to admit, I felt pretty nervous,” Lee told the USA TODAY Network. “I’m so used to being on the other side — being coached — so this is all new territory for me. It’s definitely pushing me out of my comfort zone. But I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Burton coached the Griffin boys to the LHSAA Division II state title in February in Bossier City’s Brookshire Arena. He believes adding Andrea Lee to the girls wrestling program, who currently lives in Benton, will give his program a chance at another crown.

“Andrea is going to be an excellent addition to our staff with the LHSAA sanctioning girls wrestling. I don’t know of a better candidate in this area to pioneer this program and lead it,” Burton said. “She’s been around and involved in our wrestling community and our culture here. She’s no stranger. She knows our system. I’m super excited to have her and the professionalism she’s going to bring to North DeSoto wrestling.”

Lee currently holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-10. She has one fight left on her UFC contract and has been competing in the sport since 2011.

“Andrea’s accolades are a testament to her dedication and skill,” Burton said on a Facebook post. “Her commitment to excellence and her passion for the sport will undoubtedly shape the future of women’s wrestling at NDHS.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.