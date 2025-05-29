What’s an Edge in Sports Betting and How Do You Get It?

The world of online betting is quite fascinating for both newbies and regular punters for various reasons, and one of them is how odds work. If you’ve tried to explore this topic, you more than likely are familiar with the term ‘edge’ as used in various types of betting. So, what’s an edge, and how does it apply to sports betting? Stick around to learn more about that.

First Things First: What’s an Edge in Sports Betting?

An edge, in sports betting, is the advantage that bettors seek over bookmakers or the general market. It occurs as a result of the disparity between the odds or probabilities that a bookmaker offers and the actual likelihood of an event occurring.

The easiest definition of an edge in a sports bet is the increased probability that a team will win in a game compared to what the sportsbook’s odds imply. A quick example of this is when a bookmaker assigns an odd of 50% to a team’s probability of winning a certain game, while in fact, the actual probability of the team winning is 58%.

This means that if you make a bet with an edge over the sportsbook, you will get higher returns for the money you’ve invested. Not only that but if you’re lucky enough to win bets with an edge consistently, you’d be winning greatly against sportsbooks.

It’s highly recommended to use betting aggregators like betting sites UK to have an edge over sportsbooks or the betting market in general. That’s because different bookmakers create and assign differing odds values, and betting aggregators make it easier to find these discrepancies. If, therefore, you’re ready to take risks and/or are highly confident about the outcome of a match with undervalued odds, you can choose the bookmakers whose odds give you the highest edge.

How Do You Find an Edge?

The idea of finding an edge sounds complicated at first, but the reality is that it’s not always like that, especially considering that there are several tools that you can use to enhance your chances of success. The majority of the tools you use to find an edge work simply by helping you compare different sportsbooks to identify undervalued odds. You will need to analyse the odds further to ascertain that you’ve indeed found an edge.

If, for instance, one book is offering a bet for -120 but every other book has assigned a -160 value for the bet, that is more than likely a clear edge. Once you find an edge, be sure to act quickly and place your bet, as sportsbooks will usually rectify the odds value if so many people start betting on it. Also, keep in mind that placing numerous sharp bets and getting into a winning streak can make the sportsbook limit the amount they allow you to bet.

Enhance Your Edge Hunting Strategy

Betting with an edge, whether as a new or seasoned punter, is crucial since this helps you cover for the high amount of losses that sports gambling is naturally associated with. Finding an edge continuously ensures that you remain profitable in your betting processes and helps you increase your bankroll gradually and steadily.

Betting Sites UK is one of the top betting aggregators that you can use to compare odds from different sportsbooks when hunting for edges. Head over to bettingsites.uk.com to find out more.

SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST See Full Bio DISCLAIMER: We may receive commissions and other revenues from this article. We are a paid partner of organizations mentioned in this article.