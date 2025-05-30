Maycee Barber: Ambition

Maycee Barber is full of ambition.

“The Future” once aimed to become the youngest champion in UFC history. Once that dream was halted, Barber did not quit. She continued to fight and continued to win.

This weekend she faces Erin Blanchfield in the main event of UFC Vegas 107. A four versus five matchup, the winner will be behind only Natalia Silva for a shot at dethroning Valentina Shevchenko.

Winning, then losing

Previously mentioned, Maycee Barber aimed to become the youngest UFC champion, taking away that title from Jon Jones. After she won her contract on the Contender Series, the Wisconsin native shot out the gate. In 2018 and 2019 she rocketed to 3-0 with a statement win over Gillian Robertson, a 15th ranked opponent.

Maycee Barber was now ranked ninth. Maycee Barber was now ready for a reality check.

Enter Roxanne Modafferi.

Roxanne Modafferi was a dangerous fight for Barber. She was experienced and a well rounded grappler. Barber was expected to win and move on to her goal of becoming youngest UFC champion. Instead, Barber was dominated.

In her next fight, just over a year later and against Alexa Grasso, Barber was defeated two rounds to one. On a two fight skid, Barber’s ambition had gotten the best of her.

Maycee Barber roaring back

The Grasso loss would turn out to not be that bad. Grasso would go on to become champion. But what Maycee Barber would do after that would be what is probably the best work of her career.

Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, Andrea Lee, Amanda Ribas, Katlyn Cerminara. This would be the lineup that Barber would take on.

She would win all of them.

Six fights straight with a win would make Maycee Barber top five. Her ambition, once to become the youngest champion, didn’t leave her. It only shifted.

Maycee Barber still has aspirations to be champion. Losses like that of Modafferi and Grasso simply showed that the “youngest” part was just lagniappe. The real goal all along was to be the best she can be and be the best in the world.

Now 27 years of age, the thing between her and the title she’s always coveted is one woman: Erin Blanchfield.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.