Erin Blanchfield must prove herself at UFC Vegas 107

Erin Blanchfield was once the premier prospect in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division.

On the precipice of a title shot, Blanchfield was handily outclassed by Manon Fiorot just over a year ago. Her undefeated UFC record gone, “Cold Blooded” was not to be deterred.

Facing off with Maycee Barber in the main event this weekend, the rebirth of Erin Blanchfield will continue. Putting down a top five contender will only get her another step closer to that title shot the New Jersey native so desperately wants.

The meteoric rise of Erin Blanchfield

Upon joining the UFC, everyone knew Erin Blanchfield was a special talent. She begin running through contenders and making a name for herself. But when she stepped into ring with Molly McCann, her best work was yet to come.

McCann was all the rage. In front of a packed New York crowd, Blanchfield locked in a first round kimura and took home the win. Blanchfield was ready to begin her inevitable rise to the title.

The former title holder, Jessica Andrade, was next. Blanchfield choked her out in the second round. Taila Santos was next, a woman who arguably beat the champion Valentina Shevchenko. Blanchfield locked in after a rough first round and took the fight two rounds to one.

One more fight and a title fight was all but guaranteed…

Bumps in the road

For the next shot to face Valentina Shevchenko, Erin Blanchfield would take on Manon Fiorot. The fight brought Blanchfield’s rapid rise to an abrupt halt. Fiorot won every round on every judge’s scorecard. Her first UFC main event in her home state ended in pure, utter disaster. Erin Blanchfield was dominated.

She did not let that deter her, however. Instead of taking an easy fight, she would dive back into the fire.

Rose Namajunas was the highest credentialed fighter Blanchfield faced. A two time champion with incredible hands, Blanchfield was not shying away. But the adversity wouldn’t be over. She would have to fight.

Erin Blanchfield would go down two rounds and Namajunas looked to be back to her old self. Blanchfield, like against Santos, was down. This time, it was two rounds. She locked in and snagged the victory.

Now facing Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield will be fighting to fend off another contender. With Shevchenko looking for her next challenge, a statement finish would further bolster Blanchfield’s case to contend for the title she fights every day for.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.