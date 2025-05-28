Former UFC Middleweight Ian Heinisch Expects Ice Wars To Be The Fastest Growing Fight Promotion In Combat Sports
Interview with Ian Heinisch below
Former UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch talks about his new role as President of Ice Wars BKFC. Ian also spoke about how this came together, their June 14th event and why he sees this as the next big thing in combat sports.
“Now that we have a production team from BKFC, we have all the right people in place. We’ve signed a roster of heavy hitters; the fighters are incredible. I’m telling you this will be the fastest growing fight promotion and the uniqueness of this. There will be so many viral clips from coming from this. It’s going to be new, fresh and exciting. It’s going to blow up.”