Thu. May 29th, 2025
Ian Heinisch, BKFC Ice Wars

Former UFC Middleweight Ian Heinisch Expects Ice Wars To Be The Fastest Growing Fight Promotion In Combat Sports

By James Lynch 8 hours ago

Interview with Ian Heinisch below

Former UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch talks about his new role as President of Ice Wars BKFC. Ian also spoke about how this came together, their June 14th event and why he sees this as the next big thing in combat sports.

“Now that we have a production team from BKFC, we have all the right people in place. We’ve signed a roster of heavy hitters; the fighters are incredible. I’m telling you this will be the fastest growing fight promotion and the uniqueness of this. There will be so many viral clips from coming from this. It’s going to be new, fresh and exciting. It’s going to blow up.”

 

James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
