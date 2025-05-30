Dubois Gets Chance to Avenge His Defeat to Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are set to square off in the ring for the second time when the pair meet at Wembley Stadium on the 19th of July. Usyk defeated the British boxer by stoppage in the ninth round two years ago, but it proved to be a controversial contest.

Dubois’ camp felt aggrieved that the referee deemed one of their boxer’s punches to be below the belt, which resulted in the Ukrainian being given time to recover, rather than a 10-count.

Three Victories Since the Loss

After three consecutive knockout wins, Dubois goes into his rematch with Usyk full of confidence. He is +320 in the sports betting to cause an upset against the unbeaten heavyweight champion.

Dubois’ latest win came over former world champion Anthony Joshua. It was the most impressive victory of his career so far, and on the back of that performance, he is likely to be one of the popular sports betting tips with boxing pundits for this contest.

Following those triumphs against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Joshua, Dubois is up to number two in The Ring’s heavyweight rankings. He is now bidding to become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Usyk Added to His Legacy with Two Victories Over Fury

As an undisputed world champion in the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions, Usyk has already done enough in his career to be labeled as a modern-day great. His latest two wins just cemented that place further, as he prevailed over Tyson Fury in unification contests.

In their first encounter in May 2024, Usyk was handed a split decision by the judges. Later that year in December, the margin of victory was much wider, with all three judges awarded the Ukrainian the win.

Usyk has now beaten Derek Chisora, Dubois, Fury (twice) and Anthony Joshua (twice) since stepping up to heavyweight. He has not avoided the big fights, and he has been rewarded for testing himself against the best in the division.

Winner Linked with Clash with Fury

Tyson Fury went into retirement at the back end of 2024, however, there have been some rumors circulating that he could fight the winner of this fight. Should it be Usyk, it would complete a trilogy between the two men.

A clash between Fury and Dubois, with all four major belts on the line, would go down as one of the biggest events in British boxing history. That fight would most likely take place at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

There is also talk of a deal finally being signed between Fury and Joshua. The two men have been linked with a bout ever since the pair won world titles in the heavyweight division. Due to contract disputes, boxing fans have been denied a fascinating fight between the two British stars.

All eyes will be on Wembley Stadium for what is set to be the biggest event in the sport so far this year. The winner is set to walk away at the top of the heavyweight tree and will be in a great position to dictate who they fight next in the division.