Baatarkhuu Submits Andrade To Win Bantamweight MMA World Title, Reis Crowned New Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion

December 6, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 38: Andrade vs. Baatarkhuu. Seven action-packed bouts across Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling electrified the iconic arena, and the card was topped by a thrilling pair of World Title matches.

In the main event, Physical: Asia star “The Tormentor” Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu scored a monumental upset, finishing defending titleholder Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade via fourth-round submission to capture the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship.

Baatarkhuu opened the fight with relentless takedowns, but Andrade proved dangerous early with his striking. The defending champion hurt the Mongolian challenger with crisp punches and short elbows in the clinch, as Baatarkhuu tried to weather the storm.

The second round saw Andrade’s powerful striking inflict visible damage on “The Tormentor.” But Baatarkhuu never let up heading into the third stanza, and his constant pressure began to wear on “Wonder Boy.”

As the bout progressed, Baatarkhuu grew stronger. The Mongolian star absorbed Andrade’s best shots and remained standing. He suffocated the Brazilian with his overwhelming grappling, showcasing his superior conditioning. In the fourth round, Baatarkhuu locked in a rear-naked choke on an exhausted Andrade to force the tap and make history as Mongolia’s second-ever MMA World Champion.

In a showdown for the vacant ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title, two-time ADCC World Champion Diogo “Baby Shark” Reis defeated tough Japanese BJJ black belt Daiki Yonekura via unanimous decision to capture the gold.

Reis showcased explosive speed and technical brilliance from the opening exchange, and he quickly established top control. The Brazilian superstar employed a dominant top game, hunting submissions throughout the match while Yonekura defended valiantly.

While the Japanese standout showed great defense, Reis controlled nearly every exchange and even threatened with a pair of strong submission attempts before the final bell.

ONE Fight Night 38: Andrade vs. Baatarkhuu Results

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu def. Fabricio Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:33 of round four to capture the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Ramadan Ondash via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Diogo Reis def. Daiki Yonekura via unanimous decision to become the new ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Martyna Dominczak via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 2:46 of round one (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Lachlan Giles def. Marcelo Garcia via submission (kneebar) at 7:03 of round one (Submission Grappling – Lightweight)

Dmitrii Kovtun def. Shinji Suzuki via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Jeremy Miado via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:53 of round two (MMA – Flyweight)

Performance Bonus Winners

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (US$50,000)