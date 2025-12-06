Austin Trout remains perfect, defeats Luis Palomino in BKFC 85 main event

Hollywood, FL (Dec. 5, 2025) – The unbeaten Austin Trout kept his spotless record intact and cashed his ticket to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Lightweight World Title Tournament Final by defeating Luis “Baboon” Palomino in their highly anticipated rematch in the Main Event of BKFC 85 on Friday night at the sold-out Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

The ringside doctor called a stop to the fight at the conclusion of the third round due to vision issues from Palomino. “No Doubt” Trout, who hails from Houston, TX, is now 5-0 in his BKFC career and is a former World Boxing Association gloved boxing champion. He will face Franco Tenaglia in the BKFC Lightweight World Title Tournament Final at a to-be-announced date in 2026.

Trout had a simple prediction for his upcoming showdown with Tenaglia in his post-fight interview: “I’m going to win. (Palomino) is a better fighter than Tenaglia, in my opinion. I’m going to go over there and I’m going to beat Tenaglia. I’m not taking anyone lightly, but I’m going to be the next BKFC Lightweight World Champion in my next fight.”

Palomino is a former two-division BKFC World Champion and entered Friday’s action as the No. 4 contender in the BKFC lightweight division. He is now 10-2, with both of his losses coming against Trout at Hard Rock Live.

BKFC 85 was the 14th straight sold-out event that the promotion has held at Hard Rock Live. It was broadcast LIVE worldwide on DAZN.

Undefeated superstar Justin “Joy Boy” Ibarrola won the BKFC Bantamweight World Title in Friday’s Co-Main Event, stopping “Royal” Ryan Reber in the third round of their showdown for the vacant crown.

The stoppage came 81 seconds into Round 3 and followed a pair of knockdowns from the hands of Ibarrola. The Delray Beach, FL fighter is now 9-0 after entering fight night as the No. 1 ranked contender in the weight class.

Ibarrola channeled his inner “Platinum” Mike Perry in his post-fight interview: “Don’t (expletive) underestimate me, baby. I’m a durable (expletive); I don’t care how many punches you land on me. I’ve got cuts and bruises on me, but you can’t (expletive) me up — I’m going to get you one time! It only takes one punch!”

The Clearwater, FL product Reber is now 7-2, with his only losses coming in matchups for the BKFC Bantamweight World Title.

Undefeated heavyweight sensation Leonardo “El Zambo” Perdomo kept his spotless record intact in Friday’s Featured Fight, climbing to 10-0 with his 10th straight stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Corey “What U Talkin’ About” Willis.

In his first fight to go past the first round, the Cuban-born Miami product floored Willis four times before their fight was stopped at 1:33 in Round 3. Perdomo made history Friday by becoming the first fighter in BKFC history to win 10 fights in the heavyweight division. He entered Friday’s action as the No. 1 ranked contender in the BKFC heavyweight division.

Willis, who represents Billings, MT, is now 2-1.

BKFC Founder and President David Feldman made several exciting announcements on the BKFC 85 broadcast on DAZN, including that BKFC 86 will go down Jan. 17 at the iconic Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, with Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane defending his BKFC Welterweight World Title for the first time against Dustin “The Disciple” Pague in the Main Event.

Feldman also announced the introduction of the BKFSEA Bruise Cruise. The first-of-its-kind, three-day, combat sports festival at sea sails from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas Jan. 22-25, 2027 and will feature live BKFC action and the opportunity to mingle with celebrities and BKFC’s biggest stars.

Feldman also announced that the Introductory Press Conference for KnuckleMania VI will take place Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Here are some highlights from David Feldman’s post-fight press conference:

Knockout of the Night: Matt Russo def. Ace Samples

Fight of the Night: Stephen Townsel def. Julio Perez

On BKFC 85: “This was another great night at Hard Rock. The fighters bring it and the fans bring it. This is our 14th consecutive sold-out event at Hard Rock, and we broke the record for the highest-grossing ticket sales at any event that’s ever been held here.”

On the BKFC 85 Main Event: “Obviously it didn’t end up the way we wanted it to end up, but it happens. That’s the fight game. We had an injury. Luis Palomino had an injury and couldn’t see out of his eye, so they called the fight.”

On the BKFC 85 Co-Main Event: “Justin Ibarrola got cracked a few times and he came back and did what he had to do. He put a nice right hand on Ryan Reber’s left eye and Ryan couldn’t get up. We have a new Champion now, Justin Ibarrola.”

A who’s who of bare knuckle fighting’s biggest stars were in attendance at Hard Rock Live on Friday, including BKFC Light-Heavyweight World Champion Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, BKFC Middleweight World Champion David “Redneck” Mundell, BKFC Featherweight World Champion “King” Kai Stewart and BKFC Women’s Strawweight World Champion Britain Hart. Also in attendance, among other celebrities and influencers, were LIV Golf League superstar Bryson DeChambeau and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock.

Former BKFC World Title challenger Christine “La Abusdora” Vicens needed just 69 seconds to roll through Carina “Barbie” Damm in women’s flyweight action. Vicens, who entered fight night as the No. 3 ranked contender in the BKFC women’s flyweight division, is now 5-1 on the strength of back-to-back stoppage victories. The Brazilian-born Coconut Creek, FL fighter Damm was making her BKFC debut.

Former BKFC Welterweight World Champion Gorjan “GoGo” Slaveski smashed his way to 7-1 with a first-round stoppage at the expense of Ja’Far Fortt “Knox” in their matchup at 165 pounds. The Macedonian-born Miami fighter sent Fortt to the canvas four times before the stoppage was called at 1:34 in the opening stanza. Fortt, who represents St. Petersburg, FL, is now 3-2 under the BKFC banner.

Stephen “Tomahawk” Townsel picked himself up off the canvas twice and rallied for a stunning, come-from-behind, standing stoppage victory over Julio “The Cuban Horse” Perez in the cruiserweight division. The Fort Pierce, FL fighter sent Perez to the canvas twice before the finishing sequence 39 seconds into the second round. Townsel is now 6-4 on the strength of three straight stoppage victories. The Cuban-born Miami product Perez is now 3-2 under the BKFC banner.

Ramiro Figueroa earned the biggest win of his career by upsetting former BKFC World Title challenger Howard “HD” Davis in their lightweight clash. The Denver, CO product is now 3-1 with three finishes in the Squared Circle. The ringside doctor called a stop to the fight due to a cut on Davis’ eyelid at the conclusion of the second round. Davis, who represents Broward County, FL, is now 9-4-1 after entering BKFC 85 as the No. 5 ranked contender at 155 pounds.

Former BKFC World Title challenger Gee “The Cutman” Perez climbed to 6-2 by stopping Chancey “Supaflyy” Wilson in the fourth round of their 125-pound matchup. Perez, who entered fight night as the No. 3 ranked contender in BKFC’s flyweight division, sent Wilson to the canvas twice en route to the finish with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth frame. All of the Cuban-born Pahokee, FL flyweight’s wins have come by stoppage. The Wichita, KS product Wilson is now 3-5 under the BKFC banner.

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno cruised to 3-0 as the undefeated Uruguayan lightweight scored a second-round TKO over Dusty Sparks. The stoppage came 32 seconds into the second frame. Reyno, who also works as a Spanish commentator on BKFC and UFC broadcasts, logged the sole knockdown of the fight. All of Reyno’s wins have come by stoppage. Sparks, a product of Port Smith, AR, is now 1-2.

Broward County, FL bantamweight Matt “Rambo” Russo upped his BKFC record to 4-1 with a second-round knockout at the expense of Ace “Of Spades” Samples. Russo logged a pair of knockdowns before their fight was stopped 33 seconds into the second stanza. All of Russo’s wins have come by stoppage. Samples, who hails from Madison County, GA, is now 2-3.

The red-hot Peter “D2G” Peraza smashed his way to 4-1 with a first-round stoppage of Joshua “Famez” Alvarez in their battle of Miami welterweights. Peraza floored Alvarez three times before the fight was stopped at 1:16 of the opening frame. Peraza has now recorded stoppage victories in three straight fights. Alvarez is now 4-6.

Cuban-born Miami product Ernesto “Las Manos Benditas” Suarez turned heads in his BKFC debut, needing just 84 seconds to drop Angelo Colon twice en route to the first-round finish in their bantamweight matchup. Colon, who represents Rochester, NY, was also making his BKFC debut.

BKFC 85 Results

Austin Trout def. (4) Luis Palomino via TKO in Round 3 (2:00) – Wins BKFC World Lightweight Title Tournament Semifinal

(1) Justin Ibarrola def. (2) Ryan Reber via KO in Round 3 (1:21) – Wins vacant BKFC World Bantamweight Title

(1) Leonardo Perdomo def. Corey Willis via KO in Round 3 (1:33)

(3) Christine Vicens def. Carina Damm via TKO in Round 1 (1:09)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Ja’Far Fortt via TKO in Round 1 (1:34)

Stephen Townsel def. Julio Perez via TKO in Round 2 (0:39)

Ramiro Figueroa def. (5) Howard Davis via TKO in Round 2 (2:00)

(3) Gee Perez def. Chancey Wilson via TKO in Round 4 (1:46)

Gaston Reyno def. Dusty Sparks via TKO in Round 2 (0:32)

Matt Russo def. Ace Samples via KO in Round 2 (0:33)

Peter Peraza def. Joshua Alvarez via TKO in Round 1 (1:16)

Ernesto Suarez def. Angelo Colon via TKO in Round 1 (1:24)