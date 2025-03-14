Bakhodir Jalolov, Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, added to ‘Battle of the Brave’

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN (March 14th, 2025) — Heavyweight contender Bakhodir Jalolov joins the star-studded lineup for ‘Battle of the Brave’ as Kazakhstan prepares for a historic night of boxing on Saturday, April 5, at Barys Arena in Astana. Tickets are available now via Nomad-Promotions.com, with prices ranging from 20,000 to 255,000 Tenge.

Uzbekistan’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Jalolov (14-0 14 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs), the undefeated IBF & WBO middleweight world champion, will defend his titles on home soil for the first time in history against unbeaten challenger Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs). This historic event, promotedby Nomad Promotions in association with Top Rank, marks a seismic shift in Kazakh boxing.

Jalolov said: “It has been a long wait, and I look forward to my professional return in Astana. The goal remains the same. I want to make a statement and continue climbing the rankings. This is an important step in my career, and I am training hard to give the fans a knockout.”

Rustam Kuanshaliyev, Founder of Nomad Promotions, said: “We have a stellar card, and Jalolovis one of its undoubted stars. I can’t wait to see him fight and nor can his fans. Jalolov is hugely popular in Uzbekistan and around the region, and we look forward to welcoming him and his supporters to Astana.”

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said: “The addition of Jalolov to this makes this incredible event in Astana that much more special. Jalolov is a future heavyweight champion, and I expect him to give the fans a spectacular show.”

In the 10-round co-feature for the IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental junior lightweight belts, Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) will take on South African former world title challenger Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) in a pivotal showdown. Zaurbek, one of Kazakhstan’s brightest talents, is on the verge of a world title opportunity and looks to make a statement in front of thehome crowd.

Kazakh world-ranked contender Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) will battle Kane Gardner (17-4, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental junior welterweight belt

Former world title challenger Otabek Kholmatov (12-1, 11 KOs) makes his long-awaited return against upset-minded Filipino Jason Canoy Manigos (30-12-2, 20 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Kazakh knockout artist Balaussa Muzdiman (6-0, 5 KOs) looks to continue her undefeated reign against American upstart Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight tilt.

This event, the first of its kind in Kazakhstan, will be one of national pride. Nomad Promotions, making its debut with this spectacular event, aims to bring the best of global boxing to Kazakh fans, ensuring that fighters can stay home while competing on the biggest stage.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.