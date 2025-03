UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results – Vettori vs. Dolidze 2

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will clash in the UFC Vegas 104 main event on Saturday.

The March 15 bout is a rematch after two-years after Vettori defeated Dolidze by way of unanimous decision in 2023.

Fighters hit the scales on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s event.

UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Chidi Njokuani (172.25)* vs. Elizeu Zaleski (171)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)

Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)* vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann (249)

SuYoung You (136) vs. A.J. Cunningham (136)

Carlos Vera (136) vs. Josias Musasa (136.5)*

Stephanie Luciano (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima (126)

Josiane Nunes (136) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)

*missed weight

