Mairon Santos admits Francis Marshall deserved UFC 313 victory

Mairon Santos (15-1) recaps his split decision win over Francis Marshall (8-2) at UFC 313 on March 8th. Mairon also spoke about when he wants to return next, his thoughts on the UFC 313 main event and his overall thoughts on his performance against Marshall.

“There are a lot of things I could have done better. I didn’t follow everything we planned. I did too many single strikes. Also, shoutout to him, he came out way better than his last performance. Actually, he was a new version of him, a fighter of everything he’s shown in the UFC. If we’re being honest, I wasn’t prepared for that Francis Marshall. In the moment in the cage, I thought I won. When I watched the fight again, I saw that it was pretty even. I still think that I was leading the striking, but it wasn’t like big difference compared to him. He was landing too. In situations like that the takedowns can make the difference (for the win). That’s how I saw the fight after.”

