UFC 313 Results – Pereira vs. Ankalaev
Official UFC 313 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The March 8 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between current champion Alex Pereira (12-2) and arguably his toughest challenge yet in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).
The co-main event slot pairs former BMF champion Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch after Dan Hooker was forced out of the bout due to injury.
UFC 313 results below:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Fight cancelled – Blaydes fell ill
Joshua Van defeated Rei Tsuruya via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brunno Ferreira defeated Armen Petrosyan via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:27
Carlos Leal defeated Alex Morono via TKO – Round 1, 4:16
Mairon Santos defeated Francis Marshall via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda – Fight Cancelled – Castaneda fell ill
Ozzy Diaz defeated Djorden Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)