Sun. Mar 9th, 2025
UFC 313 results, UFC 313

UFC 313 Results – Pereira vs. Ankalaev

By Eric Kowal 9 hours ago

Official UFC 313 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The March 8 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between current champion Alex Pereira (12-2) and arguably his toughest challenge yet in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).

The co-main event slot pairs former BMF champion Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch after Dan Hooker was forced out of the bout due to injury.

UFC 313 results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev – Fight cancelled – Blaydes fell ill

Joshua Van defeated Rei Tsuruya via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brunno Ferreira defeated Armen Petrosyan via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:27

Carlos Leal defeated Alex Morono via TKO – Round 1, 4:16

Mairon Santos defeated Francis Marshall via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda – Fight Cancelled – Castaneda fell ill

Ozzy Diaz defeated Djorden Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eric Kowal
