Sun. Mar 9th, 2025
UFC 313

UFC 313 weigh-in results and video – Pereira vs. Ankalaev

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

UFC officials will hold weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s epic UFC 313 fight card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The March 8 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between current champion Alex Pereira (12-2) and arguably his toughest challenge yet in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).

The co-main event slot pairs former BMF champion Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch after Dan Hooker was forced out of the bout due to injury.

UFC 313 early weigh-in video begins at 11:50 am ET below:

UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in video begins at 7 pm ET below:

Weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for light heavyweight title

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Jalin Turner (154.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)

King Green (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)

Joshua Van (125.5) vs. Rei Tsuruya (125.5)

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Mairon Santos (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (146)

Chris Gutierrez (144.5) vs. John Castaneda (145)

Djorden Santos (185.5) vs. Ozzy Diaz (185.5)

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy spinning wheel kick KO’s King Green at UFC 313

By Brady Ordway 3 minutes ago
UFC 313 results, UFC 313

UFC 313 Results – Pereira vs. Ankalaev

By Eric Kowal 10 hours ago
Magomed Ankalaev

The slow burn of UFC 313’s Magomed Ankalaev

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago
Alex Pereira showcases beautiful striking, defeats Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 50

Alex Pereira’s biggest challenge yet

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago
Cody Brundage, UFC Vegas 103

Cody Brundage doesn’t plan on fighting again until the Fall, confident he’ll be re-signed by the UFC

By James Lynch 3 days ago
knees to the head

Knees to the Head and Other Controversies: What to Do with the Debated MMA Rules

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago