UFC 313 weigh-in results and video – Pereira vs. Ankalaev

UFC officials will hold weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s epic UFC 313 fight card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The March 8 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between current champion Alex Pereira (12-2) and arguably his toughest challenge yet in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).

The co-main event slot pairs former BMF champion Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch after Dan Hooker was forced out of the bout due to injury.

UFC 313 early weigh-in video begins at 11:50 am ET below:

UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in video begins at 7 pm ET below:

Weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for light heavyweight title

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Jalin Turner (154.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)

King Green (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)

Joshua Van (125.5) vs. Rei Tsuruya (125.5)

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Mairon Santos (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (146)

Chris Gutierrez (144.5) vs. John Castaneda (145)

Djorden Santos (185.5) vs. Ozzy Diaz (185.5)

