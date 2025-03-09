Mauricio Ruffy spinning wheel kick KO’s King Green at UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy lands one of the best KO’s in UFC history at UFC 313

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, March 8, 2025, for UFC 313, going down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a light-heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira (12-2) and no. 1 ranked former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1).

Co-headlining the event was a lightweight affair between no. 3 ranked former interim champion Justin Gaethje (25-5) and no. 11 ranked former kickboxing champion Rafael Fiziev (12-3), a rematch of their 2023 encounter that saw Gaethje the victor via majority decision.

Opening up our main card tonight was a lightweight bout between Bobby ‘King’ Green (32-17-1) and Mauricio Ruffy (12-1).

Green had gone 3-2 over his latest five appearances coming into tonight’s contest, defeating Tony Ferguson (arm-triangle choke), Grant Dawson (KO), and Jim Miller (UD), while losing to Jalin Turner (KO) and Paddy Pimblett (triangle choke) in that time.

Ruffy on the other hand had gone 2-0 since joining the UFC’s lightweight division in May of last year following a knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series, defeating Jamie Mullarkey (KO) and James Llontop (UD).

Continue reading to see how our UFC 313 main card opener went down:

Official Result: Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green via KO (spinning wheel kick) at 2:07 of round one

Ruffy took the center immediately once the bout began, looking nearly identical to a prime Conor McGregor in his stance and movement, short of being an orthodox rather than a southpaw of course. He landed a heavy right cross about one minute in, before soon after landing a picture perfect spinning wheel kick that KO’d Green stiff on the spot.

Mauricio Ruffy improves to 3-0 inside the octagon tonight with this stunning knockout victory over Bobby Green tonight at UFC 313.

