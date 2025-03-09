Robbie Lawler named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

UFC today announced that former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing as a member of the Class of 2025. The 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place as part of the 13th Annual UFC International Fight WeekÔ on Thursday, June 26, at T-Mobile Arena and will be streamed live, exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

“Robbie Lawler is one of the most badass athletes to every step inside the Octagon,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Robbie was an absolute killer, and I have a ton of respect for his toughness and his fighting style, which helped grow the sport of MMA and UFC by attracting a lot of new fans. Robbie had an amazing career, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Lawler will enter the UFC Hall of Fame as the 16th member of the Modern Wing. The Modern Era category includes athletes who turned pro on or after November 17, 2000 (when the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA was held) and who are a minimum age of 35, or who have been retired for one year or more.

A veteran of 47 fights during his 22-year MMA career, Lawler compiled a 30-16,1 NC (19-15 – UFC / PRIDE / Strikeforce), registering victories over UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone, Frank Trigg (Fight Wing), former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion Nick Diaz, and former WEC light heavyweight champion Scott Smith.

Lawler made his professional MMA debut on April 7, 2001, winning each of his first four fights across three organizations by first round KO before signing with UFC.



Lawler made his UFC debut on the prelims of UFC® 37: HIGH IMPACT, which took place on May 10, 2002, in Bossier City, Louisiana. He defeated his opponent, Aaron Riley, via unanimous decision to launch his career inside the Octagon. Lawler would win three of his next six fights with UFC over two years, ending his first stint with the organization after losing to former UFC middleweight champion Evan Tanner during UFC® 50: THE WAR OF ’04.



For the next seven years, Lawler would compete 18 times in other promotions outside UFC, securing a 11-6,1 NC record before making his return. This stint also included appearances in PRIDE and Strikeforce, as it was acquired by Zuffa and merged into UFC.

He returned to UFC competition as a welterweight in 2012, defeating Josh Koscheck via first-round TKO during UFC® 157: ROUSEY vs. CARMOUCHE, which took place on February 23, 2013, in Anaheim, Calif.

Lawler would win his next two fights over Bobby Voelker and Rory MacDonald and set up his first title fight with Hendricks for the vacant UFC welterweight title at UFC 171.

UFC® 171: HENDRICKS vs. LAWLER, took place on March 15, 2014, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Lawler and Hendricks fought for five rounds, with Johny winning a unanimous decision. The first of two fights between the athletes, the UFC 171 main event won several awards for Fight of the Year in 2014.

Following his loss at UFC 171, Lawler won his next two fights against Jake Ellenberger and Matt Brown, to earn his second shot at the welterweight title as the number one contender against Hendricks in the main event of UFC 181.



UFC® 181: HENDRICKS vs. LAWLER II took place on December 6, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nev.; Lawler and Hendricks would compete for all five rounds, with Lawler winning the title via split decision.

Lawler’s status as a legendary fighter would be secured during his next two fights, as he would defend the welterweight title against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit during UFC 189 (2015) and UFC 195 (2016). Both fights would be five-round wars that would earn Fight of the Year honors by several media outlets during their respective years. In 2023, his UFC 189 fight with MacDonald would also enter the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. During his career, he also scored seven knockouts and landed more than 1,200 significant strikes in welterweight competition.

Lawler would lose the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 201, which took place on July 30, 2016. Over the next seven years, he would continue to fight top contenders in the middleweight and welterweight divisions. He retired after securing a 38-second KO of Niko Price during UFC 290 on July 8, 2023.

Outside the Octagon, Lawler has been honored with numerous awards throughout his career, being named Fighter of the Year in 2014 by MMA Junkie and the Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Lawler began training in taekwondo at age eight and karate at age 10. His family relocated to Bettendorf, Iowa, when he was 10 years old, and he began to compete in wrestling at age 16 under the guidance of UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich. Lawler also wrestled in high school, earning All-State honors. He currently lives in Florida with his wife.

