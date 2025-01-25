Sat. Jan 25th, 2025
BKFC KnuckleMania V

BKFC KnuckleMania V weigh-in results and video

By MyMMANews 14 hours ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania V fight card from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Watch the BKFC KnuckleMania V weigh-in video below

Weigh-in results below:

Main Card
Eddie Alvarez, 164.8lbs. Jeremy Stephens, 164.6lbs.
Mick Terrill, 258.2 vs. Ben Rothwell, 274
BKFC Heavyweight World Championship
Bec Rawlings, 121.5 vs. Taylor Starling, 121.6
Zach Calmus, 246.8 vs. Pat Brady, 239.6
Apostle Spencer, 169.7 vs. John Garbarino 175.5
Kaine Tomlinson Jr, 163.4 vs. Pat Sullivan, 164.4
Steve Banks, 289.3 vs. Joey Dawejko, 259.8
Brandon Meyer, 154 vs. Zed Montanez, 156.5
Zach Pannell, 137.5 vs. Travis Thompson, 138.6

Prelims
Noah Norman, 133.6 vs. Phil Caracappa, 136.5
Logan Tucker, 173.9 vs. Cody Russell, 179.9
Bryan McDowell, 175.8 vs. Itso Babulaidze, 175.2

