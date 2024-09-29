Carlos Ulberg vs Volkan Oezdemir scheduled for UFC China

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to China this fall for UFC Fight Night 248.

UFC FN 248, or UFC China, is to go down on November 23, 2024, live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau, SAR, China.

Headlining the event will be a bantamweight clash between no. 3 ranked former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5) and no. 5 ranked former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1).

Another exciting bout that’s also recently been added to the lineup comes in the light-heavyweight division between no. 6 ranked former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir (20-7) and no. 10 ranked former kickboxing champion Carlos Ulberg (10-1 MMA).

Oezdemir has had a bit of a resurgence as of late, picking up first round stoppage victories in his latest two appearances over Bogdan Guskov (rear naked choke) and Johnny Walker (KO).

Going into his 2018 title fight with Daniel Cormier, Oezdemir was 3-0 inside the octagon with wins over Ovince Saint Preux (SD), Misha Cirkunov (KO), and Jimi Manuwa (KO).

Following defeat to Cormier he’d go 3-5 over his next eight, losing to Anthony Smith (rear naked choke) and Dominick Reyes (SD), defeating Ilir Latifi (KO) and Aleksandar Rakic (SD), losing to Jiri Prochazka (KO) and Mahoney Ankalaev (UD), defeating Paul Craig (UD), and losing to Nikita Krylov at UFC 280.

Carlos Ulberg on the other hand, following defeat to Kennedy Nzechukwu (KO) in his promotional debut, an incredible fight we might add, has since won his last six-straight showcasing victories over the likes of Fabio Cherant (UD), Tafon Nchukwi (TKO), Nicolae Negumereanu (KO), Ihor Potieria (TKO), Da Un Jung (rear naked choke), and Alonzo Menifield (KO).

Like Ulberg, who went 19-2 as a pro kickboxer, Oezdemir also fought as a professional in that sport, going a perfect 5-0 across five bouts which should make for a very exciting striking battle this fall.

Of Oezdemir’s 20 career victories, 13 come via knockout with just two submissions, while of Ulberg’s 10 pro wins going in seven come via knockout with just one submission.

Who wins this enticing light-heavyweight encounter going down this November?

