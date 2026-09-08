Diego Sanchez arrested on drunk driving charges

Famed Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner Diego Sanchez was arrested on drunk driving charges in Soccoro County, N.M., on Monday.

According to KOB4 News, Sanchez had a blood alcohol level greater than .16 and was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

Last year, the former professional mixed martial artist was arrested on multiple gun charges and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to refrain from alcohol use.

As a result of the recent drunk driving charges, Sanchez was also charged with a probation violation.

As of Tuesday, no bond has been set for his release and he remains locked up in Soccoro County Jail.

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