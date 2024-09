Elisandra Ferreira claims Invicta FC atomweight title

Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 57 – Ferreira vs. Romero from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, Sept. 20. The night’s main card action aired live on CBS Sports Network.

In the Invicta FC 57 main event, a new atomweight champion was crowned as Elisandra Ferreira defeated fellow Brazilian Andressa Romero.

INVICTA FC 57 RESULTS

Elisandra Ferreira defeated Andressa Romero via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) – for atomweight title

Kristina Williams defeated Nayara Maia via TKO (injury). Round 1, 0:31

DeAnna Bennett defeated Liz Tracy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Milana Dudieva defeated Sandra Lavado via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jamie Edenden defeated Abby Montes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Maria Djukic defeated Maria Favela via TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:57

Fernanda Orellana defeated Meaghan Penning via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Quinn Williams defeated Ana Vitória via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

