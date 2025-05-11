Josh Dyer takes aim at Mike Perry after stopping Mike Richman at BKFC 74

Salt Lake City, UT (May 10, 2025) Josh Dyer dethroned BKFC Light-Heavyweight World Champion Mike “The Marine” Richman with a doctor’s stoppage technical knockout on Saturday night in the Main Event of BKFC 74, LIVE exclusively on DAZN from the sold-out Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Dyer vs. Richman headlined a remarkable, action packed, BKFC event.

The headliner was called to a stop 58 seconds into the fourth round after a major cut opened on the forehead of the visibly swollen Richman. Dyer recorded the sole knockdown of the contest.

Dyer called out BKFC King of Violence “Platinum” Mike Perry in his lively post-fight interview.

“I checked my Instagram account last night and I see nobody but Mike Perry, saying, ‘Dyer, I hope you win so I can punch your little face for the belt.’ Well, I want to say this to Perry. If you don’t accept this fight, there’s not a man in your whole family. I’ll put my belt up against your belt. Come get it.”

Dyer, who represents Sioux Falls, SD, is now 5-1, 2 NC under the BKFC banner. The Minneapolis, MN product Richman is now 7-3 in his BKFC career after falling short in his first defense of the BKFC Light-Heavyweight World Title.

National Football League veteran Ben “The Tongan Nightmare” Moa smashed his way to 2-0 in the BKFC 74 Co-Main Event; the Ogden, UT product stopped Bobby “The Zombie” Brents in the second round of their heavyweight showdown.

Time of the stoppage was 1:00 in the second frame.

The fan-favorite Moa gave a classic response to the rocking Maverik Center when asked in his post-fight interview if he’ll be back in the Squared Circle — “Give it up for my wife! At the end of the day, it’s her decision!”

Brents is now 2-4, 1 NC in his bare-knuckle fighting career.

BKFC Founder and President David Feldman made several exciting announcements on the DAZN broadcast, including that former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski has signed with BKFC and will make his promotional premiere against Geronimo “Mondragon” dos Santos (1-0) at BKFC 76 on June 21 in Fort Worth, TX. He also announced that former MMA star Jessica “Evil” Eye will make her highly anticipated BKFC debut at BKFC 76 against a to-be-announced opponent.

In the BKFC 74 Feature Fight, Salt Lake City light-heavyweight Mike Jones climbed to 2-1 in the Squared Circle with his second straight victory — a jaw-dropping, second-round knockout over Sean “Bam Bam” Hotusing. Jones recorded a pair of knockdowns before the fight was stopped 88 seconds into the second round. The Miami fighter Hotusing is now 0-3 under the BKFC banner.

Billings, MT light-heavyweight Shane Fichter shined in his BKFC premiere, dropping the debuting Dan Gardner twice en route to the first-round knockout. The bout was stopped with just one second left in the opening stanza. Gardner represents Pleasant Grove, UT and is the Chief Sales Officer of long-time BKFC sponsor Bucked Up.

Kaysville, UT’s Zack Partridge made a major statement in his BKFC debut, needing just eight seconds to steamroll Cody “Bear Killer” Beierle in their lightning-fast, light-heavyweight battle. The Missoula, MT fighter Beierle is now 0-3 in his BKFC career.

In one of the greatest come-from-behind victories in BKFC history, Brazilian-born Salt Lake City fighter Josenaldo Silva picked himself up off the canvas three times before stunning Jordan Smith with a one-punch knockout in the third round of their middleweight matchup. Time of the stoppage was 1:48 in the third frame. Smith, who was also making his BKFC debut, hails from Layton, UT.

Salt Lake City welterweight Dominico “Mad Dog” Salas improved to 2-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Jeremiah “The Gentleman” Truhlar. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 while one had it 50-45, all for Salas. Truhlar, who represents Temple, TX, was making his BKFC debut.

Anderson, IN strawweight Shelby Cannon was victorious in her BKFC debut, defeating the previously unbeaten Kat Paprocki via unanimous decision. Cannon got off the canvas and dropped Paprocki once, leading all three judges to call the fight in her favor (48-45×2, 47-46). Cannon brought a 3-1 bare knuckle fighting record into her BKFC premiere. The Denver, CO product Paprocki is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner.

Unbeaten Las Vegas cruiserweight Zac Cavender smashed his way to 2-0 in his BKFC career with a 63-second KO victory at the expense of Erick “El Travieso” Lozano. That’s now back-to-back, first-round finishes for Cavender. Lozano, who represents Edcouch, TX, is now 2-4.

West Haven, UT lightweight Trever Bradshaw picked himself up off the canvas three times and recorded five knockdowns of his own in his hard-fought technical knockout victory over Jim Pulgar. The stoppage came at 1:41 of the fourth round. Bradshaw improved to 2-1 with the win, while the Miami product Pulgar is now 1-2 under the BKFC banner.

BKFC 74 Results

Josh Dyer def. Mike Richman via TKO in Round 4 (0:58)

Wins BKFC Light-Heavyweight World Title

Ben Moa def. Bobby Brents via TKO in Round 2 (1:00)

Mike Jones def. Sean Hotusing via KO in Round 2 (1:28)

Shane Fichter def. Dan Gardner via KO in Round 1 (1:59)

Zack Partridge def. Cody Beierle via KO in Round 1 (0:08)

Josenaldo Silva def. Jordan Smith via KO in Round 3 (1:48)

Dominico Salas def. Jeremiah Truhlar via Unanimous Decision (49-46×2, 50-45)

Shelby Cannon def. Kat Paprocki via Unanimous Decision (48-45×2, 47-46)

Zac Cavender def. Erick Lozano via KO in Round 1 (1:03)

Trever Bradshaw def. Jim Pulgar via TKO in Round 4 (1:41)

