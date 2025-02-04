Julian Marquez “fighting for his job” against former training partner Cody Brundage on March 1

Interview with Julian Marquez below

Julian Marquez (9-5) discusses his middleweight fight against Cody Brundage (10-6) at UFC Vegas 103 on March 1. Julian also spoke about his training camp at The MMA Lab, working with Jared Cannonier ahead of his main event fight and training with his opponent in the past.

“Cody and I are both on the chopping block, we’re fighting for our jobs. The UFC asked us to fight and we’re no position to say no. I’m fighting for my job, that’s what I’m doing. There’s no ill will, it’s just business. Cody and I trained for probably about nine months (at Factory X) we never really got together outside. We talked a lot, and I do consider him a friend. This is business, this isn’t personal or nothing. We’re both at the same job.”

