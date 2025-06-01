Maycee Barber pulls out at last moment, Erin Blanchfield opponentless

Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield’s fight at UFC Vegas 107 was canceled just as Barber was to walk to the octagon.

Scenes in the UFC’s APEX arena were down as the fight was announced off at the conclusion of the co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot and L’udovit Klein. Blanchfield, who was ready to fight, did not get a chance to make her walk.

It is unclear as of now why Barber was not able to make the walk. She was reportedly at the doors to begin her walk and turned back.

Will Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield be rebooked?

The fight between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber is not likely to be rebooked. In a talk with the UFC’s Megan Olivi after the fight was called off, Blanchfield said that she was concerned for Barber for not being able to walk. But she also mentioned that her coaches have already advised that she and her team move on to better options.

Barber missed weight before this fight. Adding fuel to the fire, Barber also has been struggling with health issues.

The lead up to the Erin Blanchfield-Maycee Barber fight was slightly contentious. With Barber’s past health issues and lack of activity on top of her pulling out of fights with Rose Namajunas and even Blanchfield in the past, questions were brought up about Barber actually fighting.

Speaking to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Barber responded.

Maycee Barber responds to Erin Blanchfield’s ‘ignorant’ suggestion she might not make it to UFC Vegas 107: "I think that Erin said that because Erin has absolutely nothing else to say." (🎥: @mikeHeck_JR) pic.twitter.com/SLnG1jQD1A — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 29, 2025

“I think that Erin said that because Erin has nothing else to say. I don’t think that Erin really has any kind of, like…I don’t really know what she could say that’s like that bad. I’ve tried to rack my brain and think about, oh what else can she say? She can’t say anything. I guess that’s only concern is that I might not make it to the fight, which doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Maycee Barber did not make it to the cage.

Elsewhere on UFC Vegas 107

Not the best on paper, UFC Vegas 107’s ending did not help the card’s viewability. Mateusz Gamrot stormed to a dominant victory over L’udovit Klein with over six minutes of control time.

Ramiz Brahimaj scored a huge guillotine over Billy Ray Goff. Light heavyweight veteran Dustin Jacoby turned away Brazilian contender Bruno Lopez with a barrage of punches and ended in a first round knockout. Ketlen Vieira dominated Macy Chassion and Zach Reese took a tepid, if not boring, decision over Dusko Todorovic.

Your other winners were Allan Nascimento, Jordan Leavitt, Bolaji Oki, and Alice Ardelean.

